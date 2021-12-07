KEARNEY — On Monday, Dec. 6, Kearney’s Josh Gray put in his letter of resignation as the head football coach of the Bulldogs.
According to Kearney Activities Director Dave Schwarzenbach, Gray resigned from coaching, but will stay on as a teacher. He will also provide leadership and mentorship over the spring workout season.
“Too early to tell,” Schwarzenbach said Tuesday, Dec. 7, on if an interim head coach was in place. “We will post the position either today or tomorrow.”
Gray has been at the helm of Kearney football since 2017 and guided the Bulldogs to a 5-5 record this year.
This is a developing story and more details will be released as they become available.
