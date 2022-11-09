KEARNEY — The weather was less than ideal for the Class 4 District 8 semifinal between Kearney and Excelsior Springs. The heavy rain and high winds provided a new factor to the game. The Bulldogs were able to focus on the task at hand though and defeated the Tigers 63-22 Friday, Nov. 4.
Kearney was prepared for the weather and it showed in the early portions of the game. According to head coach Logan Minnick, the coaching staff made sure in each practice leading up to the game footballs were as wet as possible. This provided a glimpse of what the team would see against Excelsior Springs, but it might not have been enough.
“We did practice with wet footballs all week, but I don’t think we got the footballs nearly as wet as they were on Friday,” Minnick laughed. “We can control what we can control, but we have no control over the weather.”
The Bulldogs opened the game with a 7-yard rushing touchdown by Zach Grace to give Kearney a 8-0 lead. Kearney would block an Excelsior Springs’ punt on the following possession that set up a Grace 39-yard touchdown. The Bulldogs led 16-0 at the end of the first quarter.
Running back Danny Petree secured the third touchdown of the game as he rushed in from 2 yards away. The Tigers earned their lone points of the first half with 5 minutes to go; they punched in a 31-yard rushing touchdown to pull closer to the Bulldogs. Running back Tristan Williams rushed in for 6 yards to give Kearney a 30-8 lead at the end of the first half.
In the second half, the scoring kept coming for Kearney. Petree, Grace and Williams all added another touchdown in the second half. Joining the touchdown party was Cameron Emmons as he scored from 46 yards and 44 yards out. Emmons finished with 177 yards rushing on 14 carries and two touchdowns. Emmons averaged 12.6 yards per carry against the Tigers. That 12.6 yards per rush for Emmons set a new school record for highest yards per carry with a minimum of 10 attempts.
“He is coming into his own late in the year, which is great,” Minnick said of Emmons. “Now that it is go-time, he gives us a two-headed monster with him and Zach Grace.
“Zach is doing such a great job blocking that he is almost doing too good of a job. We are gonna hand it off to someone else because of Zach.”
Minnick used his dry sense of humor to share his thoughts on Grace and his running attack. The Bulldogs will not stop running Grace; he continues to show his worth each Friday night. Grace finished with 109 yards on seven carries and three touchdowns.
Due to the weather, the usual attack of the Bulldogs was not balanced. They ran for 452 yards on 39 plays. Kearney threw one pass, which ended up being a screen pass.
The next game for Kearney is the Class 4 District 8 Championship game against rival Smithville. The Bulldogs and Warriors met earlier in the season for an instant classic that saw Kearney win by one point.
“We have got to take care of the football. They looked better than us on the stat sheet last time, but they had two turnovers and we didn’t have any,” Minnick said. “That will be key because if you make mistakes, the rest of the way there are some really good teams. This is going to be a slug fest.”
The Bulldogs host the Warriors in a winner-goes-home matchup 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11.
