Kearney vs Smithville Football (copy)

Kearney’s Zach Grace rushed for three touchdowns against Excelsior Springs on Friday, Nov. 4.

KEARNEY — The weather was less than ideal for the Class 4 District 8 semifinal between Kearney and Excelsior Springs. The heavy rain and high winds provided a new factor to the game. The Bulldogs were able to focus on the task at hand though and defeated the Tigers 63-22 Friday, Nov. 4.

Kearney was prepared for the weather and it showed in the early portions of the game. According to head coach Logan Minnick, the coaching staff made sure in each practice leading up to the game footballs were as wet as possible. This provided a glimpse of what the team would see against Excelsior Springs, but it might not have been enough.

