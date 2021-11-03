LIBERTY — The Blue Jays dominated Rock Bridge 48-0 in the Class 6 District 8 quarterfinals on Friday, Oct. 29. The victory over the Bruins was the second of the season as Liberty defeated them 59-30 in early October.
The game opened in perfect fashion for the Blue Jays as Anthony Wenson brought back an opening touchdown 97 yards. Head coach Chad Frigon shared that the opening return by Wenson was the perfect start for his squad.
“The last time, there was a lot of long plays that we converted on,” Frigon said. “This time, they played us a bit a different and we had to chunk together some drives.”
Five of Liberty’s seven touchdowns came from inside the Rock Bridge 20-yard line as Liberty racked up 338 yards of total offense including 19 first downs. Running back Wentric Williams III led the Blue Jays with four touchdowns, racking up 157 yards on 15 carries.
“We were able to move the ball down the field without making many mistakes,” Frigon said. “We had some seven, eight, nine play drives that made us execute at a higher level.”
The defense for Liberty has been impressive in the month of October, only giving up an average of 25 points per game. The Bruins were only able to gain 169 yards of total offense. Liberty’s defense even came up with two turnovers that helped keep the Bruins scoreless.
“The combination of getting better pressure on the opposing team’s quarterbacks and getting some key third and fourth down stops have been big,” Frigon said. “Stringing back six or seven games, our defense has played pretty well.”
The defense will need to continue to play well as the Blue Jays head to Liberty North in the next round of the playoffs. Liberty North is coming off a close win against Blue Springs in the opening round.
Liberty and Liberty North faced each other in week 2 as the Eagles got the better of the Blue Jays, 44-13.
“We’re a better team than what we were in week 2,” Frigon said. “They really shut down our run game the first time we played. If we are going to have a chance to win this game were going to have to run the football better.
