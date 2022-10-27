LIBERTY — The Blue Jays finished off their regular season with a tough loss to Blue Springs South on Friday, Oct. 21. The Jaguars defeated Liberty 38-14 as Blue Springs South dominated the second half.

Liberty jumped out to an early 14-3 lead, but they could not hang on as they struggled to move the ball. The two touchdowns for Liberty came from Anthony Wenson. He rushed in for a four-yard score and a 13-yard score. His fantastic season continues as he rushed for 203 yards on 35 carries against the Jaguars. Wenson averaged 5.8 yards per carry.

