LIBERTY — The Blue Jays finished off their regular season with a tough loss to Blue Springs South on Friday, Oct. 21. The Jaguars defeated Liberty 38-14 as Blue Springs South dominated the second half.
Liberty jumped out to an early 14-3 lead, but they could not hang on as they struggled to move the ball. The two touchdowns for Liberty came from Anthony Wenson. He rushed in for a four-yard score and a 13-yard score. His fantastic season continues as he rushed for 203 yards on 35 carries against the Jaguars. Wenson averaged 5.8 yards per carry.
Sophomore Kale Mortimer played a majority of the snaps at the quarterback position for Liberty. Usual starter, Christian Kuchta, was unavailable to continue in the regular season’s finale. Mortimer threw for 13 yards on 5-of-20 passing in the biggest game of his young career so far. He showcased his wheels in the game, too. He had four carries for 12 yards as he was able to keep plays alive.
After Wenson’s second touchdown of the game, Liberty led 14-3. Blue Springs South scored 28 points in the second quarter to go ahead 31-14. A third quarter touchdown iced the game for Blue Springs South. Each team had two turnovers as Blue Springs South outgunned Liberty 297 yards to 241.
Liberty struggled to keep drives alive as they went 3-for-15 on third down. But, the Blue Jays did have more first downs than their opponent. Liberty ended the game with 17 first downs to the Jaguars’ 16.
The first round of playoffs begins on Friday, Oct. 28. The Blue Jays and Jaguars will meet again in the quarterfinals of the Class 6 District 4 Tournament. Blue Springs South will host as the four seed, Liberty is the five seed in the tournament. Blue Springs South or Liberty will face the winner of Liberty North versus Blue Springs on Nov. 4. The kick off between Blue Springs South and Liberty will begin at 7 p.m.
