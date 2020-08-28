Liberty dominates in 46-28 win over Blue Springs

LIBERTY — The Blue Jays kick off the season with an impressive performance as Liberty defeats the Blue Springs Wildcats 46-28.
The Blue Jays scored 30 unanswered before entering halftime with a 37-7 lead. The defense scored three touchdowns, including a pick-six from junior defensive back Caden Dennis.
Dennis found the end zone on offense as well, catching a 17-0 strike from senior quarterback Luke Smith to put Liberty up 17-0 early in the first half.
For more details on this game, check back soon at mycouriertribune.com. For recaps of this and other football games this season, bookmark our sports page at https://www.mycouriertribune.com/sports/football.
