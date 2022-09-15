Liberty Football

Liberty’s Christian Kuchta threw for 226 yards in the defeat to Ray-Pec on Friday, Sept. 9.

 Liam Keating/Courier-Tribune

PECULIAR — The Blue Jays and Panthers had an old-fashioned gun-slinging shootout on Friday, Sept. 9. Ray-Pec topped the Blue Jays 34-31 in a close battle as both offenses combined for 914 yards.

The Panthers opened the scoring with a short touchdown run in the first quarter. This was the lone score in the opening period as Liberty’s offense started to come alive in the second quarter. Behind an Anthony Wenson’s 66-yard touchdown, the Blue Jays tied the game.

