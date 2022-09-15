PECULIAR — The Blue Jays and Panthers had an old-fashioned gun-slinging shootout on Friday, Sept. 9. Ray-Pec topped the Blue Jays 34-31 in a close battle as both offenses combined for 914 yards.
The Panthers opened the scoring with a short touchdown run in the first quarter. This was the lone score in the opening period as Liberty’s offense started to come alive in the second quarter. Behind an Anthony Wenson’s 66-yard touchdown, the Blue Jays tied the game.
A minute after the Wenson touchdown, quarterback Christian Kuchta threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to Aden Holst to give the Blue Jays the lead. Ray-Pec followed with a passing touchdown as time expired in the first half. The Panthers missed the extra point as Liberty led 14-13 at halftime.
In the previous week, Liberty loss 41-7 to Liberty North on their home field. Liberty head coach Chad Frigon was impressed with his team’s ability to put that loss behind them and focus on the Panthers.
“We were disappointed with how that game turned out, but I was proud of how all of our guys reacted,” Frigon said.
In the second half, Ray-Pec scored a touchdown on their opening possession of the half to grab the 21-14 lead after earning the two-point conversion. A Liberty field goal by Eli Ozick trimmed the home team’s lead to four points.
In the fourth quarter, Kuchta found play-maker Wenson for a 44-yard touchdown to give the Blue Jays the 24-21 lead. Kuchta was impressive for Liberty as he finished the day with 226 yards and two touchdowns. He completed 18 passes on 23 attempts and zero interceptions to have an efficient day for Liberty.
Halfway through the fourth quarter, Ray-Pec completed a 80-yard pass for a touchdown to push them to a three-point lead. Three minutes later, the Blue Jays answered back through the legs of running back Wenson.
Wenson, an Air Force commit, rushed for 158 yards and had two touchdowns on 22 carries.
He was also shifty and quick in the pass game for Frigon’s offense. Wenson caught nine passes for 106 yards and a touchdown.
“He expects a lot out of everyone around him; he tends to bring out the best in those around him,” Frigon said of his running back. “He took it upon himself and stepped up and really had a great game.”
With 3 minutes to go, Ray-Pec competed a 63-yard pass for a touchdown to give the Panthers the lead for good at 34-31.
It was a crushing loss for Liberty as they were without lead wide receiver Ricky Ahumaraeze and starting linebacker Jack Carbajal.
The loss hurts for Liberty, but the team is moving in the right direction, according to Frigon.
Over the years, Liberty has been known to play a majority of their players on defense and offense. It makes sense, put your best players on the field at all times so that can impact the game.
This year, Frigon explained that he has had to do that very little because of how much his new players have stepped up in their respective roles.
“In the beginning of the year, we have had a few guys playing both ways and we have trimmed that number in half,” he shared. “Some kids that needed some game reps and development, now they are starting to figure it out. It has helped us be a deeper football team.”
Liberty will face Park Hill on Friday, Sept. 16. The Blue Jays will be away from home for their third game of the season.
The two teams have the same record, but the Trojans have one thing going for them: a strong offense. Park Hill is averaging 58 points per game as they have eclipsed 50 points on each Friday night this season. For the Blue Jays to be successful, it comes down to running the ball.
“We are going to have to run the football and be able to keep their offense off of the field as much as possible,” Frigon said. “People say,this puts a ton of pressure on the defense, but it puts just as much on your offense because we have to match them.”
