Liberty Football

Liberty's Jaxon Hicks capped off the win with a 46-yard rushing touchdown against Ray-Pec on Friday, Sept. 8.

 Liam Keating/Courier-Tribune

LIBERTY — The Blue Jays notched their first win of the season on Friday, Sept. 8. The Blue Jays toppled Ray-Pec 35-20. Liberty (1-2) showed a lot of heart and determination in the outing. They could have easily rolled over for another loss, but they came together to face adversity and garnered the win.

“We didn’t get off to a great start, but I was happy with how we bounced back,” Liberty football head coach Chad Frigon said. “We feel like we put together a really good game offensively and defensively.”

