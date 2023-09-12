LIBERTY — The Blue Jays notched their first win of the season on Friday, Sept. 8. The Blue Jays toppled Ray-Pec 35-20. Liberty (1-2) showed a lot of heart and determination in the outing. They could have easily rolled over for another loss, but they came together to face adversity and garnered the win.
“We didn’t get off to a great start, but I was happy with how we bounced back,” Liberty football head coach Chad Frigon said. “We feel like we put together a really good game offensively and defensively.”
The adversity started on the first possession of the game. Liberty quarterback Christian Kuchta was sacked from behind and fumbled the ball. It spilled out of his hands in to the Ray-Pec (1-2) defense for a scoop-and-score touchdown. The Panthers led 7-0 early, but the Blue Jays were determined to answer.
Liberty put together an 11-play drive that was capped by Kuchta running in for a 2-yard touchdown. The play before, Kuchta found Ace Bindel streaking up the field for a 33-yard gain. The play was perfect as Kuchta faked an inside hand off and an end-around to fool the Panthers’ defense as Liberty tied it 7-7.
In the second quarter, Liberty’s defense came to play as Ray-Pec could not move the ball. The Panthers punted twice in the quarter, giving Liberty momentum and solid field position. Liberty added to the score off an Andrew Olson 13-yard touchdown that capped a nine-play drive that lasted almost 5 minutes.
The biggest play of the game for Liberty came from the pick-six maestro Grady Coppinger. The sophomore corner jumped Ray-Pec’s route with less than a minute in the half. He snagged the ball from the air and took it to the house for a 21-7 lead Liberty lead just before halftime. This was Coppinger’s second interception for a touchdown this year. His last one came against Liberty North in week two action.
“He has a really good instinct for the ball, whether that is making tackles or pursuit,” Frigon said. “We got some pressure on their quarterback and we were able to get them out of their rhythm. We were able to keep their running back from getting the big runs.”
In the second half, Olson reached the end zone once again as he rushed in from 3 yards. The biggest highlight in the second half came from Jaxon Hicks. The running back stayed patient behind his offensive line until the hole opened through the secondary for the 46-yard touchdown score. Hicks finished with 72 yards on the night while Olson added 93 yards for the Blue Jays.
“For the past few years, we have used one back, and this year, we are rotating those two and we feel like they compliment each other,” Frigon said. “They have done well in that duel running back role.”
Liberty’s defense held Ray-Pec to 136 yards passing and they corralled three interceptions. Trenton Bindel, Preston Franklin and Coppinger’s pick-six all helped Liberty get off the field and hand their offense the ball. It was Liberty’s most complete game of the season.
The Blue Jays will meet Park Hill (2-1) at home on Friday, Sept. 15. The Trojans’ lone loss has come at the hands of Ray-Pec this season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.