Liberty Football

Liberty’s Ace Bindel celebrates after scoring a touchdown against Lee’s Summit West on Friday, Aug. 25.

LIBERTY — Everything was going well for Liberty heading into the fourth quarter, but close calls and even better offense thwarted their attempt of starting the season with a win. The Blue Jays lost 17-10 to Lee’s Summit West on Friday, Aug. 25. It was the first win for the Titans against Liberty in their last four attempts.

The Titans had to work for it as Liberty played good football in the first three quarters. Their defense was flying across the field and making plays, but it was the offense in the second quarter that gave the Blue Jays the advantage.

Sports Writer Liam Keating can be reached at LKeating@cherryroad.com, 389-6643 or @myctsports on Twitter.

