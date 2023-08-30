LIBERTY — Everything was going well for Liberty heading into the fourth quarter, but close calls and even better offense thwarted their attempt of starting the season with a win. The Blue Jays lost 17-10 to Lee’s Summit West on Friday, Aug. 25. It was the first win for the Titans against Liberty in their last four attempts.
The Titans had to work for it as Liberty played good football in the first three quarters. Their defense was flying across the field and making plays, but it was the offense in the second quarter that gave the Blue Jays the advantage.
Two weeks ago, the Blue Jays were practicing an end around that would turn into a pass. It was designed to surprise the defense as an open wide receiver should leak into the secondary, catch the football and stroll into the end zone. It was a play that head coach Chad Frigon worked tirelessly with his team on in the build-up to the game. Against Lee’s Summit West, the play worked to perfection.
Quarterback Christian Kuchta received the snap. He tossed it backwards to Preston Franklin, who threw a perfect pass to a wide open Ace Bindel. The receiver walked into the end zone unmarked for the 43-yard touchdown.
“That was as well executed as we have had. The play was wide open like we thought and called it at the right time,” Frigon said.
Later in the quarter, the Blue Jays went into their 2-minute offense and drove the length of the field. Liberty elected to kick a field goal at the end of the first half, which Devon Harrison nailed from 33 yards away. Liberty held a 10-0 lead into the break.
The Blue Jays defense came to play as they tried to protect a 10-point lead. But, the Titans started to mount their comeback in the second half. Lee’s Summit West went on a six-play drive that ended with a 32-yard field goal in the end of the third quarter to cut the home team’s lead to 10-3.
In the fourth quarter, the Titans continued to trail as they started to move the ball from their own 38-yard line to Liberty’s red zone. Lee’s Summit West pushed the ball to the 1-yard line, but they were forced backwards after an encroachment penalty and two rushing plays that lost yards. The Titans had 4th and 10 with only a couple minutes remaining in the game.
Lee’s Summit West quarterback Caden Carter dropped back to pass and found Adam Wooldridge for the touchdown. The Blue Jays had double coverage on Wooldridge and there were a couple defensive lineman in the backfield coming towards Carter. It was perfect defense, just better offense as the Titans tied the game 10-10, sending it to overtime.
The Titans scored on four straight runs plays to score a touchdown in the first overtime period to take the lead. On Liberty’s first play of overtime, they tried to run the exact end around for a pass like in the first half, but this ended in a fumble off the hand-off and Lee’s Summit West corralled the ball to take the win.
“It was a lesson learned for us. When you have those chances to put a good team away, you have to,” Frigon said. “We gave them enough chances and they came back and got us.”
Kuchta finished the game throwing 7-for-13 and 32 yards. Jaxon Hicks led the team with 112 yards rushing on 14 attempts.
Liberty will try to bounce back against Liberty North in the crosstown rivalry on Friday, Sept. 1.
“It is such a big game for our community,” Frigon said. “They have such a great team and they look great on film. It will be a big challenge for us and a good experience.”
