Liberty lost to Raymore-Peculiar 49-17 on Friday, Oct. 19, away from home. The Blue Jays led for a portion of the football game as they jumped out to a 10-0 lead in the first quarter.
A field goal by Lucas Porter opened the scoring for Liberty in the opening 5 minutes. Tyler Lininger was able to find Ricky Ahumaraeze for the touchdown, who was offered his first scholarship from Kansas State over the weekend.
The Panthers would score two touchdowns to lead 15-10 before running back Wentric Williams III was able to punch it in for the touchdown 5 yards out. The Blue Jays would lead 17-15 with 8:51 remaining in the second quarter. This would be the Blue Jays final score.
It was the inability to score from the red zone right before the half that really hurt Liberty, according to head coach Chad Frigon.
“That was a really tough break for us,” Frigon said. “We never recovered from that. They played really well and executed really well and we didn’t.”
This was the third game of the season where Liberty failed to score in the second half. The Blue Jays are averaging a bit over 9 points in the second half this year.
“I’m not sure if it’s the amount of people playing both ways or a concentration thing,” Frigon said. “We’re still looking to play four really good quarters.”
Liberty will head to North Kansas City next, where the Hornets boast one of the best defenses that the Blue Jays will play.
Their defense averages under 17 points per game, including an incredible performance two weeks ago against Park Hill South. The Hornets fell to the Panthers, but only gave up 7 points in the process against a lethal offense.
“We are going to have our work cut out,” Frigon said “They play real sound coverage so it’s going to be important for us to score points because they are a talented football team.”
The Blue Jays and Hornets will square off Friday, Oct. 22.
