LIBERTY — Learning from their past mistakes helped the Blue Jays (2-2) come away victorious in their win against Park Hill on Friday, Sept. 15. The Blue Jays outlasted Park Hill 36-29 in overtime on a calm, cool night. This was Liberty’s first overtime win since 2021. They have also won four of their last five overtime games dating back to 2019.
In week one, Liberty barely brought the energy during the overtime period as they lost to Lee’s Summit West. But, this time, the Blue Jays took it to the Trojans. In overtime, the Blue Jays handed the ball off to their sure-handed running back Jaxon Hicks.
He used open holes that his offensive line provided as he juked his way into the end zone. Hicks ended with two touchdowns, the one in overtime and the final score of regulation for the Blue Jays.
“Every week is a battle and I just love my team,” Hicks said. “I love how we get better every week. It was a rough start, but I think we are bouncing back and we are in a flow right now.”
Park Hill (2-2) needed to respond in overtime to keep the game alive, but penalties killed the Trojans. They had several that backed them up and forced long attempts to earn a first down. On fourth down, the Trojans needed 20 yards to keep the game going, but a short-armed pass was incomplete as Liberty rushed the field in excitement.
This was a statement win for the first half of the season, according to senior linebacker Kyler Craigg. His defense came to play.
“We were in the same situation in week one and we shut down in overtime. We knew that were going to have to come out and just play football,” he said. “We knew what they were going to do and we didn’t want a repeat of week one.”
Liberty started seven underclassmen in the game as Craigg has been used a leader this season, according to head coach Chad Frigon. Late in the fourth quarter, Park Hill was driving towards the end zone, but Craigg made two huge plays as he sacked the quarterback and deflected a pass to force Park Hill to punt.
“He definitely has the most experience on our defense. He is a positive kid that is extremely intelligent that has high expectations for the guys around him,” Frigon said.
Liberty’s Christian Kuchta opened the scoring in the game with an incredible pass to Dominic Revels. The speedster ran the length of the field as he rose up over his defender and caught the 43-yard passing touchdown. Revels was also key in the win as he was explosive in the kick-off return game.
But, the Blue Jays missed an extra point and a field goal in the game. They also gave up great field position on punt and kick returns to Park Hill, which have Frigon’s attention.
“Our return game was good, but at the same time, we had other parts of our special teams that hurt us tonight,” Frigon said. “We are making it hard on ourselves and if we can get that part, we are going to see our growth go up.”
Along with his passing touchdown, Kuchta ran in a touchdown. Running back Andrew Olson also secured a rushing touchdown in the game for Liberty. This game could be a turning point for the Blue Jays. Liberty meets Park Hill South (1-3) on the road next Friday, Sept. 22.
