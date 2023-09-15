  • Liam Keating/Courier-Tribune

Sports writer Liam Keating breaks down Liberty’s overtime win against Park Hill on Friday, Sept. 15. 

LIBERTY — Learning from their past mistakes helped the Blue Jays (2-2) come away victorious in their win against Park Hill on Friday, Sept. 15. The Blue Jays outlasted Park Hill 36-29 in overtime on a calm, cool night. This was Liberty’s first overtime win since 2021. They have also won four of their last five overtime games dating back to 2019.

In week one, Liberty barely brought the energy during the overtime period as they lost to Lee’s Summit West. But, this time, the Blue Jays took it to the Trojans. In overtime, the Blue Jays handed the ball off to their sure-handed running back Jaxon Hicks.

Liberty Football

Liberty’s Jaxon Hicks runs behind his blockers against Park Hill on Friday, Sept. 15. 
Liberty Football

Liberty’s Kyler Craigg celebrates after defeating Park Hill in overtime on Friday, Sept. 15. 
Liberty Football

Liberty’s Kale Mortimer and Dominic Revels celebrate after the opening touchdown against Park Hill on Friday, Sept. 15. 
Liberty Football

Liberty’s Jaxon Hicks pops up to make the catch to give Liberty a first down against Park Hill on Friday, Sept. 15. 

Sports Writer Liam Keating

