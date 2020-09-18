Liberty football beat Lee's Summit West with 3 late scores

LIBERTY — Liberty football's offense can be contained for a little while it seems, but they've yet to be stopped for long.
The Blue Jays led 17-7 heading into the fourth quarter against Lee's Summit West before breaking the game open for a 38-20 win.
Liberty junior running back Wentric Williams III ran for 183 yards and two touchdowns while senior quarterback Luke Smith threw for 206 yards and two touchdowns.
Junior wide receiver Caden Dennis got the scoring barrage kicked off as he broke away for a 59-yard receiving touchdown from Smith early in the final frame. The Titans kept fighting with two fourth quarter touchdowns of their own, first a 3-yard rushing score by Chase Taylor and then quarterback Trysten Keeney connecting with Colby Baggett for a 27-yard strike.
But after each Titans' score, Williams and the Blue Jays offense answered the call.
Williams, who ran for 731 yards through four games, has scored five of his six touchdowns this season during the fourth quarter of games.
"I just love to pick on the defense in the second half," Williams said, "because I know they are tired and I know I can take advantage of them to put points on the board for my team."
The scoring was unusual sparse for Liberty before the Blue Jays set off late-game fireworks for the second straight week.
Sophomore running back Anthony Wenson hauled in four receptions for 106 yards, including an 82-yard screen pass to give the Jays their only offensive touchdown through the first two quarters. The only other scores came a 29-yard field goal from senior kicker Alek Rottjakob and a defensive score by senior linebacker Caleb Cahill as he intercepted Keeney on a ball deflected by senior defensive lineman Matthew Henning.
"We had a blitz called up to make the offense tackle pick one of us," Henning said. "He let me go so I just ran to the quarterback. I saw him pull back to throw and I just got my hands up."
Henning said he thought he played pretty well, but there were still a few plays he'd like to have back, such as a chance for an interception of his own when he dropped a pass in the red zone on the Titans second drive. The Blue Jays were able to recover from that missed opportunity as the defense stripped the ball from LSW running back Taylor Wilson just two plays later. Cahill secured that turnover as well.
"I'm thankful for my defense," Williams said. "I know it can be hard on them, but they are just so tough. They pull through and they keep giving us chances to fix our mistakes, get everything figured out and put points on the board... or even they get turnovers and put points on the board."
The defense held the Titans offense to zero touchdowns through three quarters as the only points allowed by the Blue Jays came on 97-yard kick return score by Brock Kobel coming out of halftime.
The special teams looked like it redeemed itself as it recovered a muffed point with under six minutes left in the game to set up a 20-yard rushing touchdown for Williams, but the Titans had their best shot to get back in the game after it recovered an onside kick following a Keeney 27-yard touchdown pass to Colby Baggett.
The Blue Jays defense stepped up again as sophomore defensive back Ricky Ahumaraeze intercepted a Keeney pass on the Blue Jays 20-yard line. Liberty just kept giving the ball to Williams, who found the end zone again on 31-yard scamper to put the game out of reach.
Both teams entered the game with 3-0 records and average margins of victory at more than 10 points per game. Liberty stayed in first place in the Suburban Gold, tied with a Raymore-Peculiar team that beat Lee's Summit North 25-7 on the road Friday night.
Liberty (4-0, 4-0 Suburban Gold) will face Blue Springs South (0-4, 0-4 Suburban Gold) next week, which lost 36-14 at Rockhurst on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.