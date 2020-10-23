LIBERTY — Liberty football recovered from its first loss of the season to beat North Kansas City 31-14 on the road.
The Blue Jays led throughout after junior wide receiver/defensive back Caden Dennis picked off Hornets quarterback Kail Williams and returned it for a pick-six. NKC followed up with an eight-minute drive that ultimately ended with a turnover on downs.
Liberty sophomore running back Anthony Wenson, who rushed for 138 yards with 6 yards per rush average, broke off a 24-yard run to get the Blue Jays to midfield before senior quarterback Luke Smith found sophomore Ricky Ahumaraeze for a 30-yard touchdown reception. The Blue Jays added a 45-yard Alek Rottjakob field goal early in the second quarter to go up 17-0.
North Kansas City blocked a punt late in the first half to set up a 1-yard rushing touchdown for Daniel Joiner.
After a couple stalled drives by both teams to start the third quarter, Liberty put together a 10-play, 66-yard scoring drive capped off by a rushing touchdown for Smith from 1 yard out.
NKC responded with a scoring drive of their own, ending in a 48-yard touchdown pass from Kail Williams to Chase Porter to cut the lead to 24-14. The Blue Jays looked like they might be in trouble after a Wenson fumble ended the next possession.
The Hornets started marching down the field into Liberty territory before the defense clamped down to force another turnover on downs at the 26-yard line. Wenson redeemed the early turnover with a 65-yard rushing touchdown to seal the game with less than five minutes remaining.
Liberty finished the regular season with an 8-1 record and will take the No. 1 seed entering the district tournament with the first game against Blue Springs South on Friday, Oct. 30 at Liberty High School.
