Liberty football destroy Jags' comeback attempt, win 48-28

LIBERTY — Senior quarterback Luke Smith plays a statistically flawless game to lead Liberty to a 48-28 victory over Blue Springs South in the playoff opener Friday, Oct. 30 at Liberty High School.
Smith threw for 188 yards and four touchdowns on 10 of 10 passes as the Blue Jays win their Class 6 District 4 quarterfinals matchup. Junior wide receiver Caden Dennis was the main target as he hauled in six receptions for 90 yards and two touchdowns.
Still, it was complementary football for the Blue Jays as sophomore running back Anthony Wenson delivered his own strong performance in lieu of injured junior running back Wentric Williams III. Wenson ran for 147 yards on 21 carries and scored a rushing touchdown on Liberty’s opening possession to get the offense rolling early.
The Blue Jays took a 17-0 lead before the Jaguars went on a 14-7 run to close out the first half.
Jayden Steel ran for an 11-yard score as a response to Smith’s 27-yard passing touchdown to sophomore Ricky Ahumaraeze. Luke Smith returned fire with his 50-yard bomb to Dennis.
Liberty could have had the game well in hand then but quarterback Zander Dombroski ran the ball for a 12-yard rushing touchdown with just 10 seconds left in the first half.
The Blue Jays gained most of that lead back with a 10-point third quarter that included a 23-yard field goal from senior kicker Alek Rottjakob, his second of the night after connecting from 40 yards toward the end of the first quarter. Then Smith found Ahumaraeze for another touchdown, this time on a 54-yard strike during their next possession.
The Jaguars weren’t quite ready to call their season over as the offense scored two straight touchdown drives to start the fourth quarter.
Dombrowski scored another touchdown, this time with a 6-yard toss to MJ Overstreet. Overstreet followed up with a 1-yard rushing touchdown on the next possession after BSS recovered an onside kick.
Liberty finished the same way they have multiple times this season, by rattling off multiple fourth quarter touchdowns in succession.
Smith found Dennis for his second touchdown of the night on 15-yard pass to go up two scores. Adding to the momentum swing, Dennis got the ball back for Liberty on the next offensive play for Jaguars as he intercepted Dombrowski, his second after senior linebacker Caleb Cahill picked him off in the first quarter.
Junior running back Hunter Biesemeyer put the game completely out of reach with a 22-yard rushing touchdown with 1:28 remaining in the fourth quarter.
Liberty (9-1) will face Blue Springs (5-5) 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6 in the district semifinals.
