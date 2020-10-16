Liberty football falls to Ray-Pec 35-7 for first loss of season

LIBERTY — Liberty football entered their game Friday night undefeated, but the Blue Jays had already lost so much.
Junior running back Wentric Williams was not suited up after sustaining a leg injury in last week’s game. The Blue Jays also lost their No. 1 ranking in Class 6 after defending state champion De Smet finally played a game.
Now the Blue Jays finally lost on the scoreboard as Raymore-Peculiar earned a 35-7 victory.
The Panthers offense was mostly held in check until the second half when senior quarterback Conrad Hawley picked up four of his five passing touchdowns. Hawley finished with 296 yards through the air.
Liberty matched Hawley’s first score, a 9-yard pass to Weston Ropp midway through the first quarter, with a 3-yard rushing touchdown from sophomore running back Anthony Wenson late in the first half. Wenson did his best to look the part as Williams’ replacement, gaining 117 yards on the night.
The Blue Jays defense held for a 7-all halftime score, but short drives by Liberty’s offense eventually gave way to the Panther offense taking advantage of a tired opponent.
Hawley’s second half scores came on four straight possessions in the third quarter. The senior signal-caller started by finding Rece Teale for a 93-yard score to take back the lead at 14-7. On the following possession, he led a 73-yard drive that he finished off with a 25-yard touchdown pass to Jaidyn Doss.
Liberty fumbled away its next possession and Hawley immediately found Weston Ropp for a 21-yard touchdown reception barely a minute after his previous score. Hawley put the game away with another one play drive, finding Phillip Fager for a 63-yard touchdown reception with under two minutes in the third quarter.
Liberty kept fighting late but the Blue Jays’ had only one sustained drive that ended with a turnover on downs at the opponent’s 33-yard line.
Liberty (7-1, 6-1 Suburban Gold) will still earn at least a share of the conference crown and can hold off Raymore-Peculiar to win it outright if the team can beat North Kansas City (5-3, 3-2 Suburban Red) on the road Friday, Oct. 23.
