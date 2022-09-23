Liberty's Anthony Wenson scores the final touchdown of the game over Park Hill South. "It's my time," he shouted after rushing in the score Friday, Sept. 23. 

LIBERTY — Liberty football is having a good time notching wins and scoring touchdowns. The Blue Jays (3-2) defeated Park Hill South (2-3) 35-13 on Friday, Sept. 23. The Blue Jays were led by star running back Anthony Wenson, who shared thoughts on his feelings of the football team.

“Football is getting more fun,” he said.

