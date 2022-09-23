LIBERTY — Liberty football is having a good time notching wins and scoring touchdowns. The Blue Jays (3-2) defeated Park Hill South (2-3) 35-13 on Friday, Sept. 23. The Blue Jays were led by star running back Anthony Wenson, who shared thoughts on his feelings of the football team.
“Football is getting more fun,” he said.
On the second play from scrimmage, Wenson peeled of a 70-yard touchdown score to give the Blue Jays a 7-0 lead. Hours prior to the game, Wenson carried a stationary bike from inside the school to the sidelines. He was on it all evening with a big smile on his face so he could stay warm.
The running back committed to the Air Force Academy in the summer. Wenson’s athletic ability and strength to evade tackles is impressive, but the holes that were opened for him by the offensive line is what impressed head coach Chad Frigon.
“Four out of those five are new starters. They are getting better each week,” he said. “They were bringing a lot of guys inside, they did a good job. I thought they did a really good job with a lot of adjustments as the night went along.”
Late in the first quarter, quarterback Christian Kuchta snuck in a touchdown run from a couple yards out to push the Blue Jays score to 14-0.
In the second quarter, the Blue Jays failed a fourth down attempt around the 50-yard line. Park Hill South used their dynamic quarterback to earn yardage around the edge. The quarterback was able to punch in a 5-yard run to cut Liberty’s lead to 14-7. Liberty’s Jack Carbajal explained what made it so difficult to bring down the duel-threat quarterback for the Panthers.
“When you get a guy like that who is really good in space, you have to get back to the fundamentals,” Carbajal said. “You have to preach to the scheme and stick to it. Can’t try anything too fancy, just get to the ball.”
With less than 2 minutes left in the first half, Kuchta lofted a nice pass to Wenson, who ran down the near sidelines off a wheel route. Wenson sprinted into the Blue Jays’ red zone before being tackled inside the 10-yard line. Kuchta finished the drive off with a pass to Ace Bindle for the touchdown.
“I am just thinking that I can’t underthrow or overthrow them,” Kuchta laughed. “I am just trusting the game plan that it is going to work.”
Park Hill South added a touchdown before halftime to cut the lead to 21-13. A whole lot of nothing came out of the third quarter as the Panthers and Blue Jays struggled to string anything together. The Panthers were hanging around before Liberty asserted their will to win.
Wenson sprinted for a 40-yard touchdown to push Liberty’s lead to 28-13. On the following possession, the Panthers threw an interception straight into the hands of Carbajal, who brought the ball into the 5-yard line.
“A lot of studying film, knowing what routes they are going to run. Knowing exactly what my zone is,” Carbajal said of the play and knowing where to be. “I saw the wide receiver and the space. I knew they were going to throw it, it was pretty much that simple.”
Wenson capped off the interception with a short run for his third touchdown of the game to give Liberty the 35-13 win. On Park Hill South’s final possession, Ricky Ahumareeze intercepted a pass to ice the game.
“Our energy has been improving all season. In the beginning, it wasn’t very good in practice. The guys are figuring it out more,” Wenson shared. “Every day you have to bring the energy. Improving every single day is a big part of the season.”
The Blue Jays earned the victory to move their record to 3-2 on the season. Back-to-back wins over Park Hill and Park Hill South showed that they can win by running the ball and throwing the ball. The defense for Liberty has played their part too on Liberty’s senior night.
“We had those 25 seniors out here, they care for each other. They like playing with each other,” Frigon said. “They are the group that hangs out when the game is over. Very proud of the team.”
Next week, Liberty faces Staley.
