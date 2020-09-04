LIBERTY —The Liberty football team started out a little slow in its Week 2 matchup with crosstown rival Liberty North on Friday, Sept. 4.
The Blue Jays fixed that late in the second quarter when the team scored 17 points in the final six and half minutes of the half. Liberty took control and never looked back in a 32-21.
“We felt like with the run game were just missing things at the beginning,” Liberty head coach Chad Frigon said. “Our kids stayed to it and stuck with the game plan and it paid off for us.”
Liberty North offense started the game strong after its defense forced a three-and-out from the Blue Jays on their first possession.
Eagles junior quarterback Joe Kroenke connected with junior wide receiver Davis Rockers on the first play for a 41-yard receiving touchdown to go up 7-0 just two minutes into the game. Kroenke finished with 98 passing yards while Rockers hauled in four receptions for 53 yards.
The lead would not last as Wentric Williams III got the Blue Jays on the board with a 14-yard rushing touchdown in the middle of the second quarter. Liberty focused on giving the ball to Williams early and often as the junior running back finished with 234 yards and two touchdowns.
Frigon said the team’s balance helped open things up for Williams, especially Liberty North’s concerted effort on defense to contain junior wide receiver Caden Dennis, who gashed the Eagles on three plays of 19 or more yards in the second quarter. Dennis finished with 79 yards on offense.
“They focus on me and we get the run game going,” Dennis said. “Wentric played great, running hard and he just made it happen.”
Eagles running back Zac Willingham-Davis would return fire with an 80-yard touchdown to take back the lead 14-10 following a 33-yard field goal by Liberty’s Alek Rottjakob. Willingham-Davis finished with 134 yards and two touchdowns.
But the Blue Jays responded with perfect two-minute drill as quarterback Luke Smith found wideout Ricky Ahumaraeze deep down the right sideline for a 25-yard touchdown on diving reception into the end zone.
Both teams started slow to open the second half before Williams busted into the open field for a 39-yard touchdown late in the third quarter.
Eagles junior defensive back Connor Baxley said the defense has to take a big share of the responsibility for the outcome of the game.
“We just weren’t doing our jobs, flat out,” Baxley said. “We just got to fill the gaps better, get to the ball better and work on our tackling, just wrapping up. That’s on all of us.”
A safety for the Eagles on the next possession put Liberty North in a tough spot.
Frigon credits junior linebacker Jalen Weston with flying around the field to help the Blue Jays keep Liberty North from getting rolling on offense. Rockers noticed Liberty’s defensive effort from his vantage point out wide.
“They were just taken away a lot of run plays, filling the right holes,” Rockers said. “It’s nothing that we can’t fix.”
The Eagles got a key defensive stop late in the fourth quarter, leading to a 4-yard rushing touchdown from Willingham-Davis with seven minutes remaining to close the gap to 26-21.
Still, Williams continued to truck over Eagles defenders on the way to the red zone before Anthony Wenson finished off the next drive and the game with a 8-yard touchdown.
“We knew we could do it,” Williams said. “We just had to focus on us. No trash talking. Do us and we knew we’d come out on top.”
Liberty (2-0) will host Lee’s Summit North at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11 while Liberty North (0-1) will host Raymore-Peculiar.
