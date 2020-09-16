Liberty football's Frigon receives Chiefs Coach of the Week honor

LIBERTY — The Liberty football team has had such a hot start to the 2020 season that people are starting to take notice, including the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Chiefs announced their Coach of the Week honors for the first week of their season and Blue Jays head coach Chad Frigon was one of the recipients, along with Lansing (Kansas) head coach Dylan Brown.
Both schools will receive a $500 player health and safety grant from the Hunt Family Foundation as part of the award. Both coaches will also be presented with footballs autographed by Chiefs head coach Andy Reid as well as a certificate recognizing their selection. Additionally, the coaches are now qualified for the Eric Driskell Coach of the Year Award. That award, named after the late Blue Valley (Kansas) coach who died of a brain aneurysm in 2017, will be voted on later this fall by a panel comprised of members of the Missouri and Kansas Boards from the Greater Kansas City Football Coaches Association.
Liberty has started the season 3-0 with a 38.7 points per-game average with 10-plus points per-game margin of victory. This past week, the Blue Jays trailed Lee’s Summit North 35-21 heading into the fourth quarter only to rally for a 38-35 win.
"I am so honored to receive this award on behalf of our staff and players," Frigon said in a Chiefs press release. "Throughout the unexpected and trying times leading into this season our players adjusted and stayed positive allowing them to get off to a good start this fall. I would also like to thank Liberty High School and the Liberty community for making this a great place to teach and coach."
In its 24th season, the 2020 High School Coach of the Week is a joint initiative of the Kansas City Chiefs and the National Football League aimed at recognizing and rewarding Kansas City area high school coaches.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.