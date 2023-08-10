featured spotlight Liberty, Liberty North support local family in Defeat All Cancer Game Aug 10, 2023 18 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Liberty and Liberty North football will come together to support the Morley family during the Defeat All Cancer Game on Friday, Sept. 1. Liam Keating/Courier-Tribune Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LIBERTY — Liberty and Liberty North football are preparing for their upcoming seasons, but they have not forgotten the importance of helping out the community. The Eagles will host the Blue Jays for their annual crosstown rivalry game on Friday, Sept. 1. The game will also be their annual Defeat All Cancer Game.Proceeds benefit the Morley family. Liberty’s Chad Frigon and Liberty North’s Andy Lierman made the announcement via social media Tuesday, Aug. 8.Saree and Mike Morley have worked in the Liberty Public School District for 16 years. Saree was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year.The Liberty and Liberty North Quarterback Clubs will also join together to create activities to support the Morley family during the game week. Those activities will be announced at a later date. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Liberty North Football Liberty Football × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Headlines Latest football players committed to next level Optimism around Jewell football despite preseason ranking Mullen selected for Team USA volleyball Area players compete in Ban Johnson All Star game Liberty's Bragg inks deal with Baltimore Orioles Presser takes bronze in NACAC U23 Championships Local male wrestlers compete in nationals Linhart named interim head coach for upcoming Jewell season Sports Photo Gallery Top photos from the Ban Johnson All Star Game Top photos from Kearney baseball's historic postseason Photos from Kearney's 3rd-place finish in North KC Invitational Top photos from Liberty North's Track and Field Invitational Top photos from the KU Relays Photos you missed from Liberty North vs Smithville's clash Photos from Kearney's win over St. Joseph Central The photos you missed from Smithville basketball's district run Look back at 2022-23 girls wrestling season for Liberty North High School Liberty North boys wrestling season in photos National Sports News Panthers RB Miles Sanders out with groin injury UConn star Paige Bueckers 'cleared for takeoff' Report: 49ers CEO Jed York sued for alleged insider trading Northwestern AD Derrick Gragg upset over 'Cats Against the World' shirts
