TROY— For the first time in school history, Liberty North are headed to the State Championship game in Columbia.
The Eagles secured the victory by heading to Troy-Buchanan and knocking off the Trojans 35-21 in the Class 6 State Semifinals.
Head coach Greg Jones explained to his team during practice the past weeks to have, “imagination.” Imagination is a good thing when preparing for something unprecedented, according to Jones.
“Before great things can ever happen, someone has to imagine that it can happen,” Jones said. “We told the kids, for something to be a reality you have to imagine it. We were talking to them about going to state and that it can happen.”
It surely did happen, but it was hard work to get there as the Trojans proved to be a tough test. Troy-Buchanan started the game by going the length of the field utilizing a strong rushing presence that the Eagles could not slow. The Trojans opened the scoring with a touchdown to lead 7-0.
“The first series caught us off guard,” Jones said. “They run the ball really well. It took our kids a minute to see it, to understand it and see what they were doing.”
Once the Eagles figured out the Trojans offense, it was hard for the home team to move the ball after the first possession. Liberty North answered the Trojans opening score by recording a field goal by Blake Craig.
Craig has been an incredible kicker for the Eagles this year as he has made 13 of 14 field goals including a 50 yarder earlier in the season. Craig was able to nail a 27 yard field goal to give the Eagles three points on their opening possession. He was also able to hit 41 yarder in the second quarter to go along with three extra points.
“He’s been a great kicker always getting stronger and stronger,” Jones said. “We have great kids that have embraced their roles as specialists on the team.”
The opening touchdown for Liberty came on the possession after Craig’s opening field goal. Quarterback Sam Van Dyne was able to find Freddie Lavan for the touchdown. Lavan ran a great route to free himself across the middle of the field. This gave the Eagles a 10-7 lead.
Before halftime, Liberty North stopped the Trojans in their own territory and forced them to punt. An incredible play by Kaden Durso saw him block the Trojan’s punt and Melvin Laster was able to pick it up. The Eagles would start in the red zone to begin the drive.
That’s when Liberty North was able to add their second touchdown, this time by running back Cayden Arzola. He went around the Trojans for the 5 yard touchdown and gave the Eagles a 21-7 lead at halftime after making the two point conversion.
In the third quarter, Arzola found the promised land for the second time as he moved the Eagles lead to 28-7. He finished with 105 yards with 27 carries including the two touchdowns to lead the rushing category for Liberty North.
After Arzola’s second touchdown, the Trojans added their first touchdown since the opening drive in the fourth quarter, this was also the first time they made it into Liberty North territory since that drive. But, Van Dyne was ready to answer on the following possession.
Set up by Arzola’s strong rushing attack, the play action game was available for Van Dyne who threw for 264 yards on 16 completed passes. Van Dyne found a streaking Keelan Smith down the sideline. The pass was perfectly placed beyond the defender, but high enough for Smith to run underneath.
“Most people that play us think they have to stop the run and they bite on it,” Jones said. “Sam is a student of the game, he does a good job of studying film and understanding and learning his reads and what he is supposed to do.”
Troy-Buchanan would score again on the following possession, but their onside kick would not be successful as the Eagles secured it. The game ended after a clutch play by Van Dyne on third down.
The junior quarterback dropped back to pass and as the pocket collapsed, he rolled to his left and found Justis Braden at the first down marker. Braden was covered and made a gorgeous catch to keep the drive alive and ultimately end the game.
“Super proud of the kids, they got on the bus for three and half hours and played a football game and came home,” Jones said. “It was awesome.”
The victory for Liberty North pushes them to the finale, the Class 6 State Championship game against Christian Brothers College High School from St. Louis. The Cadets stormed back in their semifinal game at home against Lee’s Summit North to score 21 unanswered points to win.
Liberty North and CBC will face each other for the State Championship title game at Memorial Stadium on the University of Missouri’s campus on Saturday, Nov. 27.
“Now we have to play our rear ends off and hopefully win one more,” Jones said.
