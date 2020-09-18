Liberty North beats Staley 41-13 for first win

LIBERTY NORTH — Liberty North football takes the goose egg off the win column with a decisive 41-13 win over Staley on Friday, Sept. 18 at Staley High School.
The Eagles scored the first 17 points of the game. Sophomore quarterback Sam VanDyne completed a 46-yard touchdown pass to senior wide receiver Kaidan Armstead. Sophomore kicker Blake Craig converted a 28-yard field goal before senior running back Zac Willingham-Davis added to the lead with a 13-yard rushing touchdown with 1:36 left in the first half.
Falcons quarterback Jehr Fowler navigated a two-minute drill that put his team on the board, but Staley was not able to sustain the momentum going into the second half.
Liberty North would stretch the lead to 34-7 early in the fourth quarter. Armstead scored another receiving touchdown, this time from senior quarterback Cade Devalkenaere from 13 yards out.
Craig drilled a 40-yard field goal before Devalkenaere scored two more touchdowns, first a 36-yard pass to Justis Braden then a 36-yard quarterback keeper put the game out of reach.
Fowler picked up his second touchdown pass of the night with a 9-yard pass to Zach Osbahr with under a minute to play.
Both teams entered the contest with two losses but the Eagles were looking for their first win of the season.
Liberty North (1-2, 0-2 Suburban Gold) will host Blue Springs (2-2, 1-2 Suburban Gold) coming off a 24-21 win over Park Hill at home Friday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.