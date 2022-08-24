LIBERTY — Amidst changes at the top of the food chain for Liberty North football, the rest of the offseason has been smooth sailing. A confident group of players along with a tight-knit coaching staff has allowed the Eagles to have a successful summer camp that bled into the early portions of fall ball.
New head coach Andy Lierman will trot out his team in their opening game of the season against Lee’s Summit North on Friday, Aug. 26. This is not some ho-hum opponent, but one of the most highly-rated teams in the preseason rankings. That doesn’t faze Lierman, he welcomes the challenge, but knows that only good things can come from week one.
“The seamless part is knowing one another, we all know how things operate and how things work,” Lierman said. “Everybody is going to make this game out to be a big deal, but we know that they are good. We also understand that we are not going to win the title in week one.”
Leading the huddle for Liberty North is quarterback Sam Van Dyne. The tall, lanky signal caller with a flame thrower of an arm has enjoyed his time with Lierman at the helm. The summer workouts have helped Van Dyne focus on his weaknesses in the passing game while hitting the weight room.
“This year is definitely different than last year. On paper, it looks like the same team, but there have been some new players,” Van Dyne said. “I enjoy the summer more than the season sometimes. I enjoy waking up early and working hard.”
The defense returns the 2021 Buck Buchanan Award winner, Melvin Laster, which is given to the best lineman or linebacker in the Kansas City metro area.
The junior defensive end will be asked to control the line of scrimmage while getting into the back fire to disrupt opposing quarterbacks.
“The preparation towards the game, this is a mature group that understands what they are willing to do to get there,” Lierman explained. “Along the way, there are some sacrifices weekly. We are asking our guys to play hard and be physical.”
One area of concern for Liberty North will be the offensive line.
The Eagles return only one lineman to the starting rotation and with an offense that deals with read options and off-tackle runs, communication with picking up assignments will be important especially in a raucous environment on Friday night against the Broncos.
“I have been trying to help them with remembering plays and everything that I know,” Van Dyne said. “Trying to help them out by giving good effort all of the time.”
The matchup on Friday night will feature some of the top players in the state as Van Dyne along with Laster and kicker Blake Craig have all received honors for their abilities.
While Lee’s Summit North has incredible talent, too.
The Broncos’ top players include a strong duo at the cornerback position in Jamir Conn and DeAndre Beasley who has committed to the University of Northern Iowa. Cayden Green is the cream of the crop for the Broncos; the class of 2023 player has committed to Oklahoma to play his football at the next level.
On Friday, some of the best players in Missouri will take the field for the first game of the season at the Crossley Family Sports Complex. Eagles against Broncos beginning at 7 p.m.
“We are excited that we have something to focus on right now, it’s finally game week” Lierman said. “I’m excited to be able to walk out for the first time as the head coach. I take a lot of pride in what has been built here.”
