LIBERTY — Amidst changes at the top of the food chain for Liberty North football, the rest of the offseason has been smooth sailing. A confident group of players along with a tight-knit coaching staff has allowed the Eagles to have a successful summer camp that bled into the early portions of fall ball.

New head coach Andy Lierman will trot out his team in their opening game of the season against Lee’s Summit North on Friday, Aug. 26. This is not some ho-hum opponent, but one of the most highly-rated teams in the preseason rankings. That doesn’t faze Lierman, he welcomes the challenge, but knows that only good things can come from week one.

Sports Writer Liam Keating can be reached at sports@mycouriertribune.com, 389-6643 or @myctsports on Twitter.

