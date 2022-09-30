LIBERTY — On a gorgeous fall evening, Liberty North celebrated their annual Homecoming game as the Eagles welcomed Blue Springs. A packed house saw their Eagles play another strong game. Liberty North used their speed, agility and discipline en route to a 35-10 victory over Blue Springs on Friday, Sept. 30.
The Wildcats started with the ball to begin the game, but the Eagles did what they do best which was instill their will on the line of scrimmage. The defense forced a three-and-out as the offense trotted out.
Using running back MicahJo Barnett, the Eagles began to move the ball with medium range chunks. This balance of the run game opened up the pass game as quarterback Sam Van Dyne found wide receive Keelan Smith for the first touchdown of the game. This type of balance has been a major focus for Liberty North this year.
“We practice it. Every week, we do our job and work hard every single day,” Barnett said. “So, when the time comes like tonight, we can get the job done. I try and get us rolling and we go off from there.”
Q1 9:34: LN 7-0 BSFour plays is all the offense needed. @samvandyne to @KeelanSmith2024 pic.twitter.com/AOgAywE3YG— Liam (@liamkeating7) October 1, 2022
On the next possession, Blue Springs used a trick play to find the end zone. Their quarterback dropped back and threw a swing pass toward their running back on the near sideline.
The backward pass was caught by the running back as he launched a forward pass to an open wide receiver for the 70-yard touchdown. One of the leaders on the defense, Brandon Miller explained what happened on the play.
“We were playing a man coverage and we weren’t really playing man defense at the time so that’s how they got behind us,” Miller explained. “When you aren’t playing man eyes, guys are going to get behind you and he was wide open.”
The Eagles looked to respond as the game was tied 7-7 late in the first quarter. The Eagles went on a seven-minute drive that was capped off by a Barnett touchdown.
The junior running back looks up to former NFL player Barry Sanders as someone he models his game after. It showed on that drive as Barnett stuck his foot in the ground on multiple occasions to juke defenders. While he looks up to Sanders for football expertise, two important pieces to his puzzle give him the confidence to work hard day in and day out.
“My mom is my number one cheerleader, she motivates me every single day to come work,” Barnett said. “Most importantly, God. Everything that I do, I do for God. Without Him, I wouldn’t be here right now. I give my best.”
The Wildcats added three points in the second quarter to trail 14-10 to the Eagles. That field goal would ultimately be the final points for the visitors. With less than two minutes to play in the first half, Liberty North looked to add more points as Van Dyne was brilliant.
The senior quarterback was dropping passes into his wide receivers’ hands all evening. Smith has been Van Dyne’s favorite target this season, but Xavier Horn, Theo Gibson and Jayden Strawn allow for more open catch opportunities for the Eagles. Head coach Andy Lierman describes the incredible wide receiver room that he has.
“Those receivers are doing a great job and we spend a lot of time working on catching the football and on our passing game,” Lierman said. “We have created a few new schemes this year. We feel like this is the most talented group of receivers that have ever been here.”
On the final possession of the first half, Van Dyne found Horn for the touchdown in the back of the end zone to increase Liberty North’s lead to 21-10. In the second half, the Eagles were more determined than ever to snuff out a Blue Springs comeback.
The Wildcats entered the game with back-to-back wins over Fort Osage and Blue Valley. They scored 35 and 34 points in those two victories, but against Liberty North they could not move the ball especially in the second half. The Eagles did not give up any second half points to the Wildcats as Miller snagged a fourth quarter interception.
“They got that big play and that got us on our heels. They were doing things schematically to try and maneuver the football around. We were trying to counter that,” Lierman said. “Once we got it figured out, we settled down and did just fine.”
Liberty added to their lead through a quarterback sneak touchdown by Van Dyne in the third quarter and a rushing touchdown from Hayden Davidson.
Homecoming week brings fun activities, but also distractions as it allows for a possible trap game. A trap game was nowhere near the Crossley Family Activity Complex on Friday night. Barnett explained that they focused on their work all week so they could enjoy the feeling of happiness post game.
“The culture at Liberty North is amazing, it is something that you do not want to miss,” Barnett said. “When we were in school, we were doing homecoming stuff, but when we came out here, we focused and did our job.”
For Miller, the Homecoming game brought happiness and joy to the senior. According to him, having those closest to him made the night extremely special.
“It felt different, fantastic atmosphere. Love seeing all of the fans,” Miller said. “Love going through the high five train and seeing my friends and my family members. Loved seeing the community come out here and see us play a great game.”
The undefeated Eagles will face Blue Springs South (4-2) on the road next Friday, Oct. 7. The Jaguars defeated Lee’s Summit 10-7 on Friday, Sept. 30.
