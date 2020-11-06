Liberty North dominates Rock Bridge 44-0 in district semis

LIBERTY — Liberty North football put together one of its most complete games this year in a 44-0 win over Rock Bridge in the Class 6 District 4 semifinals Friday, Nov. 6, at Liberty North High School.
The running back tandem of senior Zac Willingham-Davis and junior Cayden Arzola led a dominant rushing attack that combined for five rushing scores in the game.
Willingham-Davis, on the way to a 156-yard and three touchdown performance, got Liberty North going with a 6-yard rushing score on the first possession. The Eagles never looked back as they built a 23-0 halftime lead with Willingham-Davis scoring again on an 8-yard run, Arzola on 1-yard rush and with a blocked punt resulted that in a safety against the Bruins.
Sophomore quarterback Sam VanDyne found senior wideout Davis Rockers for a 21-yard touchdown reception with under 30 seconds to play in the first half.
Willingham-Davis scored his last touchdown on a 40-yard burst late in the third quarter. Arzola finished up the scoring for the Eagles as he took the ball into the end zone from 4 yards out on the first play of the fourth quarter.
Liberty North will face No. 1 seed Liberty in the district finals Friday, Nov. 13, at Liberty High School. The Blue Jays had to rally with a late score and overtime field goal to beat Blue Springs 31-28 in the district semifinals. The Eagles lost to the Blue Jays 32-21 in Liberty North’s first game of the season.
