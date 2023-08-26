Sports writer Liam Keating breaks down Liberty North's week one loss to Lee's Summit North on Friday, Aug. 25

LEE’S SUMMIT — Two powerhouses went to battle during week one action. Liberty North and Lee’s Summit North both have hopes of hoisting the state championship crown in late November, but in late August, only one team could come out victorious. The Broncos edged the Eagles 27-20 in a game that lived up to the hype between the top two teams in the state on Friday, Aug. 25.

Liberty North head coach Andy Lierman expressed after the game that losing this game is not the end of the world, but a great reality check to learn more about his team. The Eagles showcased their strengths and weakness throughout the contest. Sadly, it was the weaknesses that determined the outcome.

Liberty North Football

Liberty North's Tillman Martin during the game against Lee's Summit North on Friday, Aug. 25. 
Liberty North Football

Liberty North celebrates after Tillman Martin's quarterback sneak for a touchdown on Friday, Aug. 25. 

