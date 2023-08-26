LEE’S SUMMIT — Two powerhouses went to battle during week one action. Liberty North and Lee’s Summit North both have hopes of hoisting the state championship crown in late November, but in late August, only one team could come out victorious. The Broncos edged the Eagles 27-20 in a game that lived up to the hype between the top two teams in the state on Friday, Aug. 25.
Liberty North head coach Andy Lierman expressed after the game that losing this game is not the end of the world, but a great reality check to learn more about his team. The Eagles showcased their strengths and weakness throughout the contest. Sadly, it was the weaknesses that determined the outcome.
“It was a huge game, yeah you want to win, but in the grand scheme of things, they are not a district opponent, they are not a conference opponent, they are just a really good team,” Lierman said. “We got a lot of new guys out there, that is what I learned. We have some new guys playing against a really good opponent."
Lee’s Summit North caught a massive boost of momentum entering the halftime locker room. The Broncos had the ball with less than a minute on the clock in the first half as Liberty North led 10-7.
Lee’s Summit North’s Elijah Leonard dropped back to pass from the 40-yard line and found Isaiah Mozee on a crossing route in the middle of the field. He made a big cut and evaded a few Liberty North defenders as he cut up the field. Three Eagles surrounded him as they tried to punch the ball out, but Mozee broke free and went into the end zone for the touchdown. The score gave the Broncos a 14-10 lead at halftime.
The Eagles came out of the locker room and on the first offensive play of the half, Liberty North turned the ball over via a backwards pass that the Broncos collected inside the red zone. Lee’s Summit North scored on their third play of the drive to give them a 21-10 lead.
On the ensuing kick off, the Broncos lead was cut to just four points as JaCorey Love took it to the house for 90-yards. The Eagles trailed by just four points with practically the entire second half to go. The third quarter would end with the same scoreline as Lee’s Summit North was ahead 21-17.
“He is just an explosive kid and that is what he does,” Lierman said. “You are going to see him make a lot of plays.”
Lee’s Summit North was able to make some big plays to set their team up in the red zone at the start of the fourth quarter. These big plays are something that linebacker Melvin Laster wants to clean up moving forward.
“Being disciplined, some of the linebackers may go up the field and miss the man outside,” he explained. “This game is pushing me to excel and get better every day and get back to Monday practice to get better.”
The Broncos’ scored via a Leonard quarterback sneak to give his team a 27-17 lead. Lee’s Summit North did not convert the extra point. Down two possessions with 10 minutes remaining, Liberty North had to put together some big drives. Led by junior quarterback Tillman Martin, the Eagles did just that as they marched towards the Broncos’ side of the field. The drive was highlighted by a fourth-down conversion where Martin completed a pass to wide receiver Keelan Smith.
The Eagles were unable to get the ball in the end zone. But, Bleu Renfrow was able to convert the field goal. Renfrow went 2-for-2 kicking in the game as his first quarter make were the opening points of the game.
Needing a stop to get the ball, Liberty North’s defense struggled with too many penalties. The Broncos drove the length of the field to the 17-yard line, but the Eagles’ defense finally got a stop on third down. The Broncos’ trotted out their kicker to ice the game, but he could not finish.
The miss gave Liberty North life as they trailed by a touchdown with two minutes remaining in the game. Martin continued to find a flow in the offense during this final possession. Liberty North was able to reach the Broncos’ 24, but an errant throw on fourth down gave the ball back to Lee’s Summit North allowing them to secure the victory.
Martin’s final throw wasn’t his best, but a first half-toss that found Love down the middle of the field was precise. The perfectly weighted ball dropped into Love’s hands as he sprinted towards the red zone. A few players later, Martin took the snap from under center and dove into the end zone for the quarterback sneak to give the Eagles a 10-7 lead.
“His first game against that defense, I thought he handled it pretty well,” Lierman said. “We had some dropped passes that we have to clean up.”
The Eagles defeat came just 20 minutes shy of midnight as kickoff was pushed to 8:30 p.m. due to extreme heat. Players from both sidelines were cramping late in the game as fatigue and dehydration became major factors. Lierman expressed that it has been a hard week, but not an excuse for Friday night’s performance.
The team practice in the early hours at the beginning of the week as the team took the field around 6 a.m. Later in the week, the Eagles practice during late-night hours. All of these changes were to avoid the extreme weather.
“The kids handled it well, they are a mature group and they did a great job this week,” Lierman said. “Super proud of them for that, it is not an excuse. We just didn’t play that well tonight.”
Liberty North may have dropped the opening game, but throw the record books out next week. The Eagles host crosstown rival Liberty (0-1) in an always entertaining game. The two Liberty schools will face off on Friday, Sept. 1.
