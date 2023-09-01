Sports writer Liam Keating breaks down Liberty North's crosstown rivalry win over Liberty on Friday, Sept. 1. 

LIBERTY — The city of Liberty is painted in navy and gold for the fifth straight time. Liberty North topped Liberty 31-7 on Friday, Sept. 1. The second half proved to be the difference as Liberty North (1-1) bested the Blue Jays (0-2) 17-0 in the final two quarters.

“I thought we played really hard,” Liberty North head coach Andy Lierman said. “I was proud of our effort. We had some mistakes offensively, but I am super proud of our defense. Those guys played lights out tonight.”

Liberty North Football

Liberty North's Keelan Smith celebrates with Gabe Perry after Smith's touchdown against Liberty on Friday, Sept. 1. 
Liberty Football

Liberty's Christian Kuchta throws the ball against Liberty North on Friday, Sept. 1. 
Liberty North Football

Liberty North's Ryan Hutson celebrates after sacking Liberty on Friday, Sept. 1. 
Liberty North Football

Saree Morley and her family are honored before the Liberty North versus Liberty game on Friday, Sept. 1. 

Sports Writer Liam Keating can be reached at sports@mycouriertribune.com, 389-6643 or @myctsports on Twitter.

