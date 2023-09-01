LIBERTY — The city of Liberty is painted in navy and gold for the fifth straight time. Liberty North topped Liberty 31-7 on Friday, Sept. 1. The second half proved to be the difference as Liberty North (1-1) bested the Blue Jays (0-2) 17-0 in the final two quarters.
“I thought we played really hard,” Liberty North head coach Andy Lierman said. “I was proud of our effort. We had some mistakes offensively, but I am super proud of our defense. Those guys played lights out tonight.”
The passing attack did the damage for Liberty North as junior quarterback Tillman Martin found senior wide receiver Keelan Smith twice in the first half. The first score for Liberty North came halfway through the first quarter. Martin threw the perfect pass to Smith on the far side of the field. The ball dropped perfectly into Smith’s hands as he landed into the end zone.
The second touchdown came in the second quarter as Martin dropped back to pass, he launched a ball towards the middle of the field. Smith dusted the Liberty secondary as he waltzed into the end zone for score.
Smith’s second touchdown gave Liberty North a 14-0 lead. But, the Blue Jays would cut the lead in half as Grady Coppinger intercepted Martin. The sophomore took it to the house for the 60-yard interception touchdown. It was a huge momentum-changer as Liberty trailed just 14-7 at the break.
“He is a playmaker and we saw that his freshman year,” Frigon said. “He brings some attitude and toughness to our defense. He had some big hits and love it.”
The Blue Jays could not move the ball, especially in the second half. Frigon credited the Eagles’ defense for making it difficult to pass protect. Liberty North’s Jayshawn Ross, Darius Pahmahmie and Melvin Laster were in the backfield all evening.
Pahmahmie shared that Lierman’s pep talks during the week helped refocus the Eagles after last week’s tough loss to Lee’s Summit North.
“I love playing with (Ross and Laster), they are on another level and they have been playing for so long that they have a lot of experience,” Pahmahmie said. “Coach Lierman talked with us this week and how he prepared us is what changed us as a defense.”
The Eagles scored the remainder of their points via a touchdown pass from Martin to Theo Gibson and a 42-yard field goal from Bleu Renfrow. The final touchdown of the evening came from running back MicahJo Barnett. The running back, who tore his ACL last season, was given the ball four straight times before finding the end zone.
“It is just cool to see Micah get to play. The kid is an incredible leader and an incredible young man,” Lierman said. “He is one of those kids that you would take a hundred of them. He is one of the best kids that we have and one of the very best football players that we have.”
For Liberty, the defense kept the Blue Jays in the game until the Eagles were able to wear them down. The Blue Jays won the turnover battle, which included the pick-six and a fumble recovery where Liberty North had it in the red zone. But, too many penalties and not enough offensive movement was the difference in the game.
“There is a lot we can build on, but we are disappointed that we didn’t create more,” Frigon said. “Going into this week, I was proud of how we practiced. We don’t have many seniors, but what we do have is a lot of good leaders. We felt that we got better tonight.”
Prior to kick-off, the Eagles honored Saree Morley and her family. Morley is currently battling cancer and proceeds from the game were donated to her for medical expenses. The entire stadium stood up and applauded her for her bravery in her fight. It was an incredible moment for the entire Liberty community to come together and show their support.
Happiness was the only emotion to feel in the moment.
“To have the opportunity to make a difference for somebody else, it helps me honor the people that I love and it honors some of our own that are going through it each and every day,” Lierman said. “The Morleys have impacted people from both schools and we wanted to give them support and love. I wanted to show the kids how important it is to do good things for other people.”
Next week, Liberty will face Ray-Pec (1-1) on Friday, Sept. 6. The Eagles will meet Rockhurst (2-0) in a highly anticipated match-up on the same day.
