LIBERTY — Liberty North football won its sixth straight game to finish the regular season as the Eagles defeated Blue Springs South 34-10 on Friday, Oct. 23 at Liberty North High School.
The Eagles have made a habit out of needing second half comebacks to fuel their win streak, but the team went wire-to-wire in this one.
Liberty North settled for two field goals early in the game as Blake Craig nailed a 35-yarder and 38-yarder to go up 6-0. The Jaguars opted for fourth down attempts, but a swarming Eagles defense stopped them on each of the first two possessions for Blue Springs South.
Liberty North came away with more than a field goal on its second possession in the second quarter. Quarterbacks sophomore Sam VanDyne and senior Joe Kroenke traded big runs of 13 yards for VanDyne and 20 for Kroenke, setting up a 7-yard touchdown run from senior running back Zac Willingham-Davis.
The Eagles tried to add to the lead in the first half, but Kroenke threw an interception at midfield. Liberty North held the Jaguars out of the end zone as a Drew Penniston field goal made it 13-3 at halftime.
Liberty North dispelled any ideas of a comeback attempt with its first offensive possession out of the locker room. Kroenke zig-zagged around the field on a 43-yard quarterback keeper to get the Eagles in the red zone. Willingham-Davis finished the drive off again with a 7-yard touchdown run.
The Jaguars offense picked up a couple first downs on its next drive, but MJ Overstreet got stood up in the backfield by multiple defenders before the ball was punched out by freshman Melvin Laster and recovered by senior Connor Baxley.
The Eagles turned to running back Cayden Arzola on the next possession. The junior picked up chunk yards before taking off on a 12-yard rushing touchdown to go up 27-3.
Liberty North forced a three-and-out on defense to get the ball back to Willingham-Davis, who followed his blocks to run untouched on a 35-yard rushing touchdown late in the third quarter.
The Jaguars were able to put the ball in the end zone on its final drive after the Eagles already had the game in hand. Overstreet scored on a 3-yard rushing touchdown.
The Eagles finish the regular season with a 6-2 record and the No. 2 seed in the Class 6 District 4. Liberty North will host its first round of districts play on Friday, Oct. 30.
