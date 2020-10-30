Liberty North football runs away with 49-7 win over Hickman

LIBERTY — Liberty North football advances past the first round of the playoffs with a 49-7 blowout win over Hickman Friday, Oct. 31 at Liberty North High School.
The Eagles built a 42-0 lead at halftime and held on from there in the Class 6 District 4 quarterfinals matchup.
Liberty North utilized a one-two punch at running back with senior Zac Willingham-Davis and junior Cayden Arzola. Willingham-Davis finished with 114 yards and two rushing touchdowns while his backfield mate added 79 yards and two rushing scores of his own.
After forcing a Hickman three-and-out on the opening possession, Liberty North marched 80 yards down the field before Willingham-Davis punched it in for a 1-yard rushing touchdown to get the scoring started.
Hickman put together a nearly five-minute drive on its second possession, but the Eagles defense forced them to punt from the LNHS 40-yard line.
The Eagles started on their own 19-yard line and quickly moved the ball down the field with five plays of at least nine yards, including an Arzola 14-yard scamper for a rushing score to go up 14-0 late in the first quarter.
Willingham-Davis was next up as he flipped the field from his team’s own 25-yard line to Hickman’s after a 50-yard run. He would get the ball three more times until he finished the drive with a 1-yard rushing touchdown.
Senior quarterback Joe Kroenke, who only threw three passes on the night but completed all of them, found junior Justis Braden for a 18-yard touchdown reception. On the next drive for the Eagles, Arzola was back at it with a 19-yard rushing score.
Then Braden put the finishing touches on a dominant first half with a 1-yard rushing touchdown in the final two minutes of the second quarter.
The Eagles scored once more in the third quarter when backup quarterback Cade DeValkenaere scored a rushing touchdown from a 1 yard out.
On the next play, senior corner back Jackson Templeton intercepted a pass for the Eagles only takeaway in the game. Liberty North pitched a shutout through 46 minutes before junior quarterback Eric Turner broke free for a 57-yard rushing touchdown with just over two minutes remaining.
Liberty North (7-2) will play Rock Bridge (6-3) 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6 in the district semifinals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.