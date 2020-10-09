Liberty North football turns 17-point deficit into 11-point win over Broncos

LIBERTY — Liberty North football has found itself trailing by double digits heading into halftime each of the last two weeks.
Both weeks the Eagles charged a comeback that featured Zac Willingham-Davis hitting the defense with a walk-off rushing touchdown from distance.
This week the senior running back took off from 84 yards out to put the finishing touches on Liberty North’s 28-17 victory over Lee’s Summit North.
Willingham-Davis actually scored the final three touchdowns of Homecoming game after being crowned Homecoming King — an 8-yard rushing touchdown to open the third quarter and a 9-yard score to open the fourth — as the Eagles stormed back from a 17-7 halftime deficit.
Lee’s Summit North scores 17 unanswered to start the game, including quarterback Tre Baker finding Logan Muckey for a 57-yard touchdown on the team’s first possession. The Mustangs would add a 29-yard field goal before a Kaiden Armstead fumble early in the second quarter was returned for a touchdown.
Senior quarterback Joe Kroenke led the Eagles to a scoring drive just before halftime, hitting Aiden Anderson for an 8-yard passing touchdown.
Liberty North would bring the game within 3 after Willingham-Davis second touchdown capped off a 4:33 drive start the third quarter.
Liberty North (4-2, 3-2 Suburban Gold) will face Lee's Summit West (5-2, 3-2 SG). The Titans are coming off a 43-36 loss to Blue Springs.
