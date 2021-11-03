The Eagles survived a scare by beating Blue Springs 34-31 in the Class 6 District 8 football quarterfinals.
Liberty North used a 21-point second quarter to help them to 24-21 heading into halftime. Head coach Greg Jones said Blue Springs has good players despite their 2-8 record.
“They came out and hit on all cylinders,” Jones said. “Credit to them, I think it was one of the best games they have played all year. It took us a while to get rooted in and then our kids settled in and played pretty well.”
Liberty North running back Cayden Arzola helped the Eagles’ offense with 150 yards and two touchdowns. Both of Arzola’s scores came in that explosive second quarter. Quarterback Sam Van Dyne threw for 183 yards on 10 competed passes and two touchdowns.
Van Dyne did have one interception that was crucial for the Wildcats as it was returned 19 yards for the touchdown in the first quarter to open the scoring for Blue Springs. Van Dyne’s final touchdown came in the third quarter as he passed to Justis Braden for the score to give Liberty North the 31-24 lead.
A 34-yard field goal by Blake Craig pushed the lead to 10 points as the Eagles held on for the win.
“At this point in the season, a win is a win,” Jones said. “Just because you beat a team once doesn’t mean you are going to beat them again.”
Next week, the Eagles will play a team that they have already beaten, Liberty. The Eagles and Blue Jays met in week 2 of the season when Liberty North won 44-13. Jones and his team will not be focusing on their opponent, but on themselves.
“When you go through the meat grinder of the conference we went through, now we are turning around and playing the same teams again in districts,” Jones said. “It’s tough, it’s a mental grind, a physical grind. You got to reload and be ready to go.”
The Eagles and Blue Jays will face off at Liberty North on Friday, Nov. 5.
