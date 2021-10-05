LIBERTY— Liberty North took care of business on Friday, Oct. 5. The Eagles defeated Park Hill 42-3 behind impressive play from all sides of the ball.
Head Coach Greg Jones was impressed with his teams ability to stay focused even though it was the first homecoming in two years.
“They didn’t get to have homecoming last year,” Jones said. “These kids were so excited for homecoming.”
The excitement from homecoming did not deviate from the impressive play on the field. Quarterback Sam Van Dyne through for an efficient 10 of 13 for 160 yards and two touchdowns.
Also, three different players were able to score a rushing touchdown. Cayden Arzola scored twice on the ground as he went for 79 yards on 14 carries. His teammates, Elijah Leonard and Freddie Lavan III added a touchdown themselves. This balance attack for the Eagles was potent against Liberty and opponents all year long.
“It’s been our strength all year,” Jones said on the squad depth Liberty North has in the running back position along with his whole team in general.
This Friday, Liberty North will have its hardest game of the season on paper. The Eagles will head to Lee’s Summit North to face the undefeated Broncos.
“The kids will go out their and play their best games and stay healthy,” Jones said. “If you wanna play as many games as we want to play, football season is a marathon not a sprint.”
