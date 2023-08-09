Liberty North makes adjustments to house Jewell football

Liberty North will be making changes to the Crossley Family Activity Complex to allow William Jewell to play football this season.

 Liam Keating/Courier-Tribune

LIBERTY — Exciting things are coming for William Jewell football in the future. The current home of the Cardinals, Greene Stadium, is being renovated as a part of the Link Project which started in June.

As football season approaches, Jewell was searching for a home stadium in 2023. The Liberty North athletic department answered the call and it all stemmed from strong relationships between the two schools’ departments, according to Liberty North Athletic Director Lane Green.

