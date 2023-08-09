Liberty North makes adjustments to house Jewell football

LIBERTY — Exciting things are coming for William Jewell football in the future. The current home of the Cardinals, Greene Stadium, is being renovated as a part of the Link Project which started in June.
As football season approaches, Jewell was searching for a home stadium in 2023. The Liberty North athletic department answered the call and it all stemmed from strong relationships between the two schools’ departments, according to Liberty North Athletic Director Lane Green.
“I have a real good working relationship with former AD Tom Eisenhaur and of course, Chris McCabe, who is the interim AD,” Green said. “We have had a couple of talks and walk through of our facility. We are happy to help out our neighbor who has helped us out at times, as well.”
The Eagles used Greene Stadium many times from 2010 to the opening of the Crossley Family Activity Complex on Liberty North’s campus in 2017. This season, the Cardinals will play five regular season home games at Liberty North.
“Liberty North has been great in being accommodating. We went over there a couple of weeks ago to see what is going to be for our team and the visitor’s team and the game day operations,” William Jewell interim head coach Neil Linhart said. “This is not an ideal situation, but they are helping us make the best of it.”
With Jewell utilizing Crossley Family Activity Complex this season, changes had to be made from the field to staffing. Green explained that he was most concerned with support staff working around the clock.
Liberty North will play two home games this year that will be followed by a William Jewell game less than 24 hours later.
Obviously, all Eagles games will be played on Friday nights with the Cardinals playing on Saturday afternoons.
Green’s concern stemmed from support staff cleaning the facility late on Friday night to prepare for Jewell’s home game. The staff would then have to clean the facility again following the Cardinals’ game.
“The biggest group that this is going to impact is our custodians. They are here the latest after a Friday night football game,” Green said. “Our facilities and maintenance departments have worked out something that not everyone on the crew will work Friday night and Saturday. There will be some people that will love the overtime, but it is a quick turnaround.”
William Jewell will be providing their own workers with the roles of ticket selling and the chain gang. Jewell will also be providing their own security for the game.
The next change to the facility is on the actual football field. While the field dimensions are the same in college football and high school football, there are some stark differences. For instance, the width of the goal posts is completely different. High school posts are wider than college goal posts.
The NCAA does allow for colleges to use high school goal posts in extenuating circumstances like William Jewell playing on the high school field. So, no changes will need to be made on that front. But, the biggest change is the difference in hash marks on a college football field. In high school stadiums, the hash marks are closer to the sidelines whereas college football has their hash marks more toward the middle of the field.
This is a problem for Liberty North as the Eagles house different sports and there are already plenty of different lines on their field.
Green emphasized the importance of his school’s marching band and how they practice using the high school hash marks.
He explained that Liberty North will not be adding hash marks to their field every yard, but they will be adding a mark every 10 yards.
“We came up with a good compromise on that. If we had four sets of hash marks running the middle of the field that would get very confusing,” Green said. “Every 10 yards, we are doing two perpendicular marks that is the width of a hash mark. The refs will have a point of reference of where the ball goes in relation to the college hash mark.”
Liberty North’s first home game will be against Liberty on Friday, Sept. 1. William Jewell will follow the Eagles with their first home game at Crossley Family Activity Complex on Saturday, Sept. 2.
