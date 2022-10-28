LIBERTY — A slow start didn’t hinder Liberty North in the first round of the playoffs on Friday, Oct. 28. The Eagles found their grove in the second quarter and sailed away to victory as they defeated Blue Springs by a score of 37-7 in the Class 6 District 4 Quarterfinals.

On the first possession, the Wildcats came to play as they set the tempo and started marching toward the end zone. Blue Springs converted two third downs and a fourth down to keep the drive alive. A rushing touchdown by their quarterback put the visitors up 7-0.

