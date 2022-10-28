LIBERTY — A slow start didn’t hinder Liberty North in the first round of the playoffs on Friday, Oct. 28. The Eagles found their grove in the second quarter and sailed away to victory as they defeated Blue Springs by a score of 37-7 in the Class 6 District 4 Quarterfinals.
On the first possession, the Wildcats came to play as they set the tempo and started marching toward the end zone. Blue Springs converted two third downs and a fourth down to keep the drive alive. A rushing touchdown by their quarterback put the visitors up 7-0.
Liberty North was stopped on three plays as the Wildcats received the ball at their own 20-yard line. Blue Springs offense rushed the ball into the middle of the line as a host of Liberty North defenders swarmed the ball carrier. The ball popped out and rolled out to the near sideline. That was when safety Eric Henkel was there to pick it up and bring it into the end zone to tie the game at 7-7.
“My first varsity touchdown of my life,” he said. “I scooped it up and ran it in. Defensive touchdowns are huge; they are a big momentum play.”
Blue Springs came back onto the field with the momentum firmly in the hands of the Eagles. The defense stopped the Wildcats with a three and out. Blue Springs had to punt, the snap went over the head of the punter and was corralled into end zone by the Wildcats resulting in a safety. Liberty North led 9-7 at the end of the first quarter.
Halfway through the second quarter, the game remained the same at 9-7. Liberty North’s Hayden Davidson began to start rocking and rolling. The running back unleashed a long run to start the Eagles’ offense. The next play quarterback Sam Van Dyne found Keelan Smith for a long pass. This set up a Van Dyne quarterback sneak for the touchdown to give Liberty the 16-7 lead.
“We have won a lot of games around here lately. We just have to be sure that everybody does not get comfortable with it,” head coach Andy Lierman said. “The conference and the district that we play in are all good. They are getting better and we just have to keep working and get better.”
On Liberty North’s next offensive possession, Van Dyne found wide receiver Xavier Horn across the middle of the field. He caught the pass and strolled into the end zone as the Eagles led 23-7 at halftime.
In the third quarter, Liberty North found their groove. Van Dyne found Horn for a big reception. Van Dyne would then rush with the ball on an option read that set the offense in the red zone. Davidson would score on the next play from 10 yards out.
“In the first half, we came out a little flat,” Davidson said. “We came out in the second half and had more juice. We needed a big play and I was trying to make a big play.”
Late in the third quarter, it was another meticulous drive for the Eagles. They brought the ball into the red zone. Van Dyne found Smith on an out route that ended up being the final touchdown of the game for the Eagles as they led 37-7.
The opening drive was frustrating for the Eagles, but they showed that they can adjust and adapt to new things that Blue Springs tired against them. Lierman explained Blue Springs ran different sets and formations against them on Friday night that confused the team. But, adjustments were made and Eagles were able to make the plays they needed. One of the those plays was an incredible interception by Trey Snyder. He caught the ball over his shoulder and tip toed on the sidelines for the turnover. Henkel described Liberty North’s defense perfectly.
“Crazy,” Henkel laughed. “Everyone plays every position; anyone can play anywhere.”
Friday night’s game was the “Defeat All Cancer” game where students, players, coaches and fans showed their support for those nearest to them that have been afflicted by the disease. This is a cause that has hit the heart of Lierman. His father passed away from cancer two and half years ago and his mother is a cancer survivor. He shared how important it is to lift each other up and show support to those closest to each other.
“My dad was a huge Eagles fan, he didn’t miss a game. He was always there, it didn’t matter what level I was coaching at,” Lierman shared. “This is a way to honor those people that have battle every day.”
My Biggest Fan, My Hero, My Dad. Tonights game is always a special one for me. My Dad passed away 2.5 yrs ago and he never missed a game. Even when the Cancer & side effects were at their worst. This is the last game he was able to make it to! Miss you dad 👊 War 🦅 pic.twitter.com/X1Vhs7E34k
