LIBERTY — On the third play from scrimmage, the Eagles played how they practiced against Park Hill South on Friday, Sept. 16. The Eagles defeated the Panthers 34-14 as the team played disciplined, organized football to earn their fourth win of the season.

The Panthers started on defense and on the third play from scrimmage, the Panthers ran the ball towards the left side of the offensive line. A host of Eagles met the ball carrier and a big hit ensued which knocked the ball out for a fumble. Kaden Durso scooped the ball up ran it in for a touchdown from 25 yards away. The defensive score was a great tone setter for the game, head coach Andy Lierman explained.

