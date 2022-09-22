LIBERTY — On the third play from scrimmage, the Eagles played how they practiced against Park Hill South on Friday, Sept. 16. The Eagles defeated the Panthers 34-14 as the team played disciplined, organized football to earn their fourth win of the season.
The Panthers started on defense and on the third play from scrimmage, the Panthers ran the ball towards the left side of the offensive line. A host of Eagles met the ball carrier and a big hit ensued which knocked the ball out for a fumble. Kaden Durso scooped the ball up ran it in for a touchdown from 25 yards away. The defensive score was a great tone setter for the game, head coach Andy Lierman explained.
“He did a great job of finding the football and scooping it up. We practice that stuff a lot and it is fun to see it work in action,” Lierman said. “It was a huge momentum play for our team and our defense to get things rolling.”
Quarterback Sam Van Dyne was rolling, too. He threw for 165 yards and had three touchdowns, two passing and one rushing. One of the scores went to Xavier Horn and the other went to the top wide receiver Keelan Smith.
Van Dyne has thrown for 672 yards this season with a completion percentage of 57%.
He has thrown five touchdowns in the opening four games, but most importantly, with zero interceptions. His ability to take care of the football is one of his top skills, Lierman shared.
“He is very smart and understands the game of football. He understands coverages and understands our pass game right now,” Lierman said. “He is doing a real good job of executing that, he knows where the ball can go and knows where it can’t go. That has led to no turnovers.”
The defense for Liberty North continues to be top notch. They held the Panthers to only 10 first downs out of their 39 total plays.
Against Park Hill South was the first time that the Eagles have allowed an opponent to more than two scores. Lee’s Summit North, Liberty and Rockhurst could only manage seven points against the stingy defense.
Up next for the Eagles is an efficient and explosive offense in Park Hill. The Trojans are averaging 47 points per game this season. They were held to their lowest scoring total this season after their defeat to Liberty, last week. Lierman shard that the team is going to need to stay disciplined to avoid the big play versus Park Hill.
“This is a great challenge for us this week, we are excited about it. They are doing a great job offensively and scoring points,” Lierman said. “They have been in some shoot outs and their offense has kept them in some ball games. Preparation is the key.”
Park Hill will possess a running style quarterback that has the big play ability, which is something that the Eagles haven’t faced yet, Lierman explained. He emphasized the importance of strong defensive line work, which has played very well to start the season.
The Eagles and Trojans will meet at the Park Hill District Football Stadium on Friday, Sept. 23.
