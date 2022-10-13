LIBERTY — Another week, another win for the Eagles. It is almost becoming clockwork for Liberty North as they take care of business each and every week. But, being comfortable can lead to complacency and losses, something they want to avoid.
On Friday, Oct. 7, they avoided an upset loss to Blue Springs South. They went on the road and grabbed the 41-7 victory over the Jaguars.
The offense and defense for Liberty North have been in sync all season. The Eagles scored 38 points in the first half while the defense keep the Jaguars scoreless. Quarterback Sam Van Dyne did not light up the stat sheet, but he did everything that was needed to secure the win.
He completed six of his 14 passes for 105 yards and had two touchdowns. Both of his touchdowns went into the hands of wide receiver Xavier Horn. Horn had five catches for 93 yards in the victory. The run game is where the Eagles did their damage.
The running back duo of MicahJo Barnett and Hayden Davidson were unstoppable. Barnett rushed for a game-high 77 yards on five carries. Davidson had 17 carries for 64 yards as both players found the end zone.
The defense came to play against the Jaguars as the big highlight came from senior Kaden Durso, who intercepted a pass from Blue Springs South and took it into the end zone for a touchdown. The Eagles’ defense has allowed an average of nine points per game this season. Their dominance at the line of scrimmage and their athleticism in the secondary has been difficult to beat.
The Eagles head south to face Ray-Pec on Friday, Oct. 14. This game will be one of the top games in the state as the Panthers (5-2) boast one of the top offenses in Missouri. They average 36 points per game. Earlier in the season, Ray-Pec beat Rockhurst, Park Hill and Liberty, all opponents that Liberty North has defeated, too.
Their two losses come against Lee’s Summit North and Blue Springs South, which the Eagles were able to get by with their high-powered offense.
Ray-Pec hosts Liberty North with kickoff at 7 p.m. on Friday.
