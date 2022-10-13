Liberty vs Liberty North Football

Liberty North’s Hayden Davidson ran for 64 yards in the win against Blue Springs South on Friday, Oct. 7.

 Liam Keating/Courier-Tribune

LIBERTY — Another week, another win for the Eagles. It is almost becoming clockwork for Liberty North as they take care of business each and every week. But, being comfortable can lead to complacency and losses, something they want to avoid.

On Friday, Oct. 7, they avoided an upset loss to Blue Springs South. They went on the road and grabbed the 41-7 victory over the Jaguars.

