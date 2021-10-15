The top ranked team in the state, Liberty North, took care of business on Friday night. The Eagles defeated Lee’s Summit West 38-14 on the chilly, fall evening Oct. 15.
The Eagles' opening touchdown came from Micah Jo Barnett, who punched it in from 10 yards out. That equaled the scoring at 7 as the Titans jumped on the scoreboard first due to a 65-yard read option touchdown. The Titans quarterback read the defense, tucked it away and broke free away from the Liberty North secondary.
The Eagles started slow, but were not worried according to quarterback Sam Van Dyne.
“We came out kind of flat on offense,” he said. “It was a good team win.”
The offensive line for the Eagles was impressive as they controlled the line of scrimmage throughout the game, especially in the second and third quarters. During those quarters, running backs Cayden Arzola and Barnett feasted.
“They are dogs, they want to get after it,” Van Dyne said on his offensive line. “They want to hit the guy in front of them as hard as they can, it’s great to see.”
At the halftime break, Liberty North led 21-7, highlighted by a punishing drive that lasted 7 minutes. Arzola finished the drive off with a 2-yard touchdown. Coach Greg Jones alluded to the two running back set as a big change of pace.
“Cayden is such a powerful runner and Micah Jo is more of a quick slicer,” Jones said. “It’s a nice change up.”
Barnett finished the game with two touchdowns while Arzola finished with one.
Van Dyne was able to throw for a score himself in the third quarter, where he found Tate McGuire in the end zone. The run, pass option worked beautifully from inside the red zone.
“Sam has really developed as a quarterback,” Jones said. “He’s a daggum good one.”
The offense’s last touchdown came from the other quarterback, Elijah Leonard, who ran the ball up the middle for the red zone score.
Q3 4:03: LN 35-7 LSWThe QB keeper on the read option leads to the touchdown!Elijah Leonard straight up the middle! pic.twitter.com/oMmnCtKibe— Liam (@liamkeating7) October 16, 2021
The defense for the Eagles was impressive as well, causing two turnovers. The first came from AJ Delgado, who intercepted the Titan pass and set up an easy touchdown. The second came in the third quarter, where Caden Durso jumped the out route and picked the ball off near his own sideline. Durso’s interception led to Van Dyne’s passing touchdown.
“Great to capitalize off of the interceptions,” Jones said. “Football is a game of emotions and that’s two huge turnovers.”
Friday’s game honored those fighting or who have fought cancer. Liberty North titled the contest, “Defeat All Cancer Game." Players, coaches and fans wore different colors to give awareness to not only breast cancer, but other forms of cancer. Players were asked to research and understand the different forms of cancer throughout the week to spread awareness and knowledge.
“Every one gets into October and goes, ‘how much pink can I wear.' Tell me why you are wearing it,” Jones said. “Things are bigger than football. We tell them you are playing to honor someone so make sure you honor them in the right way.”
Liberty North will be back in action away from home against Blue Springs South on Friday, Oct. 22.
