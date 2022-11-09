LIBERTY — The weather was biblical as Liberty North took on Blue Springs South in the Class 6 District 4 Semifinals on Friday, Nov. 4. A driving rain coupled with high winds and cold temperatures wasn’t fun for the fans in attendance, but it was a game that the Eagles were pumped to be a part of.
“They were more excited than they have been before any night which was crazy,” head coach Andy Lierman said. “They were so fired up, we had to try and calm them down. The kids were focused and fired up about this game.”
The Eagles started slowly, but they found their footing and defeated the Jaguars 37-6. Seeing how Liberty North’s high-powered offense and defense would fare in a tough weather game was interesting to say the least.
The Jaguars held Liberty North to a three and out to begin the game. Blue Springs South received the ball at their own 10-yard line to begin the game.
The Jaguars were forced into a third down and long to begin their first drive, but a wheel route on the far side of the field helped them pick up the third down. Blue Springs South was in Liberty North’s territory. On third down again, the Jaguars threw a post route across the middle of the field and ran in a touchdown to open the scoring. Blue Springs South led 6-0 after a missed extra point.
Following Blue Springs South’s opening touchdown, it was all Liberty North. Running back Hayden Davidson was fantastic. He scored two touchdowns in the first quarter to give Liberty North a 14-6 lead.
The first touchdown came on an off-tackle run that went for 50-yards as he sprinted away from the Jaguars. The second touchdown was set up by great special teams. Liberty North blocked a punt that put the offense in the red zone to start the drive. Davidson capped off the drive by punching in a 7-yard touchdown.
“The young kid continues to do what we thought he could do back in the summer,” Lierman said. “We felt that his best fit was offense, he did a great job backing-up MicahJo (Barnett) earlier in the year and learning the offense. Hats off to Hayden for preparing himself and getting ready.”
In the second quarter, Liberty North’s Sam Van Dyne found Keelan Smith for the first passing touchdown of the game for the Eagles. That score put them up 21-6.
“There wasn’t any rain, it was just pitch and catch,” Van Dyne laughed sarcastically. “This was a game where they had to play us in this weather. They are pretty pass heavy and we are balanced. I felt like the rain favored us especially with how good our defense is, too.”
The defense started to come alive for Liberty North in the second quarter. Melvin Laster III blitzed straight up the middle on the Jaguars offensive line and found himself with a clear shot at the quarterback. He took down the Jaguars’ signal caller in the end zone and earned a safety for the Eagles. Along with Javon Smith, Liberty North was in the backfield all game as they disrupted the quarterback relentlessly.
Laster led the team with two sacks. Darius Pahmahmie added a sack to his name, too. Laster was everywhere on defense including picking up a fumble in the middle of the field which produced a huge momentum swing for Liberty North. The secondary provided key turnovers, too. Brandon Miller and Cole Young each recorded interceptions in the win.
“My hands were freezing for like the whole first quarter,” Laster smiled. “In my opinion, I have one of the best nose tackles (Pahmahmie) in the state; he takes on two blockers each play.”
Just before halftime, Davidson rushed in another touchdown to give Liberty North a 30-6 lead. Van Dyne rushed in the final touchdown of the game in the third quarter as Liberty North won 37-6. Davidson finished with 170 yards on 24 carries
Not lost on the team was kicker Blake Craig’s performance. It horrible kicking conditions, but he went 5-for-5 on point after attempts.
Liberty North’s postseason journey marches on as they face Park Hill South in the Class 6 District 4 Championship on Friday, Nov. 11. The Eagles defeated the Panthers 34-14 earlier in the year.
