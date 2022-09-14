LIBERTY — When you are the top team in the state, the opposing squad is going to give you their best shot. Liberty North felt the target on their back in their grueling 10-7 victory over Rockhurst on Friday, Sept. 9.
The Eagles jumped on the Hawklets on their opening possession of the game. Micah Jo Barnett powered into the end zone from 5 yards away. He shed an arm tackle from the Rockhurst defense to give Liberty North the early 7-0 lead. Barnett finished with 108 yards rushing on 18 attempts.
Scoring became difficult as both teams were able to use their defenses effectively throughout the game. Tackles behind the line of scrimmage and pass break-ups became the story of the game. On the final possession of the first half, Rockhurst dropped back to pass at their own 30-yard line. Liberty North’s Dakota Hanna rose up to meet the ball in the end zone and intercepted the Rockhurst pass.
The Eagles’ defense came to play against the Hawklets. Preston Denmark recorded the second interception of the game as he caught one in the fourth quarter. Head coach Andy Lierman was pleased with his defense and their ability to create turnovers.
“We knew the points were going to be hard to come by, both teams have really good defenses,” Lierman said. “It was a slobber-knocker, a heck of a football game. We were able to take it away and gain extra possessions.”
In the third quarter, Liberty North added to their lead through a 34-yard field goal from Blake Craig. The field goal pushed the Eagles lead to 10-0 as one of the top field goal kickers in the region showed his consistency is making tough kicks. Lierman explained how important Craig is to the offense and the ability to add points when the offense’s drives stall.
“Blake is an awesome commodity to have for us. We rely heavily on him in the field goal area to gain points when we need to,” Lierman said. “We have all the trust in the world in that young man. He has earned every bit of what he has got, worked really hard to get there.”
Rockhurst scored their first touchdown halfway through the fourth quarter from a 55-yard touchdown pass down the far sideline. A jump ball near the sidelines was caught by the Hawklet as he trotted into the end zone.
Another key player for Liberty North in the victory was Brandon Miller. The safety recorded the most tackles in the game as he had seven solo tackles. Whether it is pass break-ups or getting into the mix of defending running plays, Miller has impressed.
The gauntlet of games does not get any easier for Liberty North. The Eagles play Park Hill South on Friday, Sept. 16. The Panthers have defeated Rock Bridge and Lee’s Summit West this season. Their lone loss was away against Lee’s Summit North.
“Kansas City football is underrated. I think it is just as good as it has ever been. Every team has quality players, coaches, and (they) do a great job with their scheme,” Lierman said. “Having to run the gamut of that every week keeps your kids excited, keeps you up, but you are just trying to stay healthy and get to the end.”
Healthy players is something every coach wants, the Eagles especially. They have lost key defensive weapons to injuries, who they hope are able to come back soon. On Friday, the Panthers will possess a new challenge with different players and a different scheme as they try to knock off the Eagles. Lierman and his team welcome the challenge.
