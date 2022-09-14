Liberty North Football

Liberty North's Micah Jo Barnett scored the lone touchdown for the Eagles in their 10-7 win over Rockhurst on Friday, Sept. 9. 

 Liam Keating/Courier-Tribune

LIBERTY — When you are the top team in the state, the opposing squad is going to give you their best shot. Liberty North felt the target on their back in their grueling 10-7 victory over Rockhurst on Friday, Sept. 9.

The Eagles jumped on the Hawklets on their opening possession of the game. Micah Jo Barnett powered into the end zone from 5 yards away. He shed an arm tackle from the Rockhurst defense to give Liberty North the early 7-0 lead. Barnett finished with 108 yards rushing on 18 attempts.

