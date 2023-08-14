LIBERTY — Liberty North’s assistant coach Lance Moore stood at midfield following the end of practice Aug. 10. The entire Eagles’ roster took a knee and gave the coach their full attention.
“What does character mean to you?,” Moore asked his team.
The day’s practice was hardly about football and more about bringing life lessons to a group of young men. Second-year head coach Andy Lierman explained further the importance of teaching his players about responsibility, effort and character.
“I think winning is a byproduct of building young men of character,” Lierman said. “I try to encourage our coaches to build rapport with our kids. We spend a lot of time pouring into them and it is the most important thing that we do.”
These core values the coaching staff are instilling will help players when their schedule gets tough, especially when the pressure mounts. The Eagles are chock-full of talent again this year.
Last year, Liberty North ended with a 12-1 record with their lone loss coming in the Class 6 State Semifinals against eventual state champion Christian Brothers College.
A new season brings new excitement with some familiar faces. Liberty North’s defense will be led by the two-time winner of the Buck Buchanan Award, Melvin Laster II. The middle linebacker committed to playing college football at the University of Nevada-Las Vegas. Laster has been one of the most feared defensive players in the Kansas City metro area for the past few seasons.
His partner in crime will be clogging up the holes of the defensive line. Darius Pahmahmie also committed to UNLV this summer. Pahmahmie has taken it on himself to become more of a vocal leader heading into his senior year of play. The soft-spoken defensive lineman shared that he has been working hard to help new players on the defensive side of the ball.
“We are trying to be hard on the younger players. I am trying to help some of these players get to the standards that we want,” he said. “We play physical, we play fast and we want to dominate every play.”
On offense, the Eagles return key players that will help the team light up the scoreboards this fall. Wide receiver Keelan Smith is aiming for another big season for the Eagles. Smith committed to the University of Nebraska in the offseason. His size, length and speed have made him a difficult target to cover.
Smith will have a new quarterback throwing him the football this season. Tillman Martin, a junior, will be the signal caller for the Eagles. According to Lierman, Martin had a great offseason, working with the team and taking the position seriously. Smith echoed the sentiment and is excited to be playing with the quarterback.
“He has improved game a whole bunch since last season. He brings a lot to the table, and in the end, he may be the best quarterback in our school’s history,” Smith said. “The team as a whole is filling into their roles and doing their jobs. It has been a really good start to practice.”
Martin will have a bunch of weapons to use alongside Smith. Jayshawn Ross, a St. Pius X transfer, played in only a few games last year, but will be featured heavily this season on both the offensive and defensive side. The senior has narrowed his college commitment list to five: Michigan, Nebraska, Penn State, Tennessee or Oklahoma.
In the backfield for Liberty North will be MicahJo Barnett and Jacorey Love. Barnett suffered a torn ACL midway through the season last year. After a successful surgery, the senior is expected to be ready to play week one, according to Lierman. Love transferred from Center High School during the spring semester. He ran for 1.747 yards and 29 touchdowns for the Yellowjackets last season.
Opening the holes for these rushers will be Elmotie Williams. The junior guard has a college offer from Kentucky already. Williams has been a beast in his first couple years with the Eagles and is also a state champion in wrestling.
With all of this talent, pressure is constant for Liberty North. Lierman understands this and so do the players. They try not to shy away from it.
“Nobody puts more pressure on this than me, the kids are going to get every ounce of energy that I can give,” Lierman said. “Much is given, much is expected, the kids have worked hard and have taken their opportunities. As a collective, we have had some really good success. We are given everyone’s best shot and that produces another piece of pressure.”
The Eagles open up against one of the top teams in the state for their first game. Liberty North will face Lee’s Summit North, who was the Class 6 State runner-up last year. The two teams will meet Friday, Aug. 25.
