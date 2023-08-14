Courier-Tribune sports writer Liam Keating previews Liberty North football. The Eagles meet Lee's Summit North in the opening game of the year on Friday, Aug. 25. 

LIBERTY — Liberty North’s assistant coach Lance Moore stood at midfield following the end of practice Aug. 10. The entire Eagles’ roster took a knee and gave the coach their full attention.

“What does character mean to you?,” Moore asked his team. 

Liberty North Football

Liberty North's assistant coach Lance Moore during practice on Thursday, Aug. 10.  
Liberty North Football

Liberty North's Melvin Laster II is seen here during practice on Thursday, Aug. 10. 
Liberty North Football

Liberty North's Darius Pahmahmie is seen here during practice on Thursday, Aug. 10. 
Liberty North Football

Liberty North's Keelan Smith is seen during practice Thursday, Aug. 10. 
Liberty North Football

Liberty North's Andy Lierman during practice on Thursday, Aug. 10. 

Sports Writer Liam Keating can be reached at sports@mycouriertribune.com, 389-6643 or @myctsports on Twitter.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.