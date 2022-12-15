Hear from Liberty North's Blake Craig and head coach Andy Lierman at Craig's signing ceremony on Thursday, Dec. 15. 

LIBERTY— It was a day of celebration for the Craig family and Liberty North football. Senior Blake Craig was awarded his jersey for the Under Armour All-America game and he put pen to paper for his commitment to the University of Missouri.

Craig will participate in this year’s All-America game in Orlando, Florida. It is a game that pits the best football players from throughout the country together. Craig is one of two kickers to be selected at the annual game. He is the first Liberty North football player to compete in this highly-esteemed event.

Sports Writer Liam Keating can be reached at sports@mycouriertribune.com, 389-6643 or @myctsports on Twitter.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.