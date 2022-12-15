LIBERTY— It was a day of celebration for the Craig family and Liberty North football. Senior Blake Craig was awarded his jersey for the Under Armour All-America game and he put pen to paper for his commitment to the University of Missouri.
Craig will participate in this year’s All-America game in Orlando, Florida. It is a game that pits the best football players from throughout the country together. Craig is one of two kickers to be selected at the annual game. He is the first Liberty North football player to compete in this highly-esteemed event.
Liberty North head coach Andy Lierman delivered the All-America jersey to Craig in a ceremony on Thursday, Dec. 15. The ceremony was filled with words of appreciate for Craig’s efforts from Lierman and special teams coordinator Mark Krause.
Krause talked about the transformation of Craig from his time as a freshman to the incredible player that he is today. A story from Craig’s first ever varsity game was a topic of conversation that filled Liberty North’s Fieldhouse with laughs.
In his first-ever game, Craig hit his kickoff to Lee’s Summit North’s Keyon Mozee. This was not the plan, according to Krause. Mozee took the kick-off 98-yards to the house for the touchdown. Mozee currently plays football at Miami University in Ohio. This jolt of adversity from the start didn’t discourage Craig, but he embraced it and it helped him work even harder.
“I thought it was going to be a great kick. It was beautiful hit,” Craig smiled. “He started juking out dudes left and right. When he got to me, I was like, ‘oh no.’ I pretty much ran away from him.
"Honestly, that was good for me to have that moment. It taught me that you can’t do the bare minimum.”
Q2 28 sec: LN 17-7 RPBLAKE CRAIG 52 yards! It was good from at least 60! What a weapon for the Eagles!They lead by 10. pic.twitter.com/48ZRiDKBnM
Craig will be playing college football at the next level which is a credit to his dedication. During the ceremony, Lierman told a story about seeing Craig working on field goals with his father during the dog days of the summer. This is the type of work ethic that will take him far in life, according to Lierman.
“Blake is going to play at a power-five school; he is going to compete for a starting job next year,” Lierman said. “He could’ve been OK with just kicking, but he wanted to be the best.”
Craig goes down in history as one of the best kickers in the state. In his career, he finished with 335 points. That mark is the most by a kicker in state history. He has nailed the most field goals in state history, too.
“It feels incredible to have the support that I have,” Craig said. “To get to this point and have that support is what has helped me get so far.”
Craig will play in the Under Armour All-America game at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3. The game will be broadcasted on ESPN.
