LIBERTY — The entire state of Missouri had eyes on the first game of the season for Liberty North. As one of the top ranked teams in the state, the Eagles (1-0) could not run away scared.
They had to face the music against their rival and another top team, Lee’s Summit North (0-1). The Eagles tap danced their way into the Bronco’s backfield all night as they were victorious 17-7 on Friday, Aug. 26.
The atmosphere inside the Crossley Family Activity Complex was electric with around 2,000 tickets sold. As bag pipe players marched onto the field, new head coach Andy Lierman readied his team for their first appearance of the game. Lierman was all business as he sprinted across the field for the first time as the main man of Liberty North.
The game was in favor of the Eagles from the start as multiple snaps were dropped and fumbled by Lee’s Summit North. Lierman credited those mishandlings to the defensive scheme. He shared how proud he was of nose tackle Darius Pahmahmie, who played a major part in those disruptions.
Another key player for Liberty North was pouncing around the ball the entire game. Melvin Laster was a force. He was in the backfield and around the play often. He credited work in the offseason with his continued success.
“All summer, I was doing agility drills and trying to get faster and quicker,” Laster said. “Our coaches set us up for success with all of the drills that they put us through. Without them, I don’t think I’d be where I am right now.”
Halfway through the first quarter, the Eagles stopped the Broncos on a three-and-out. A shanked punt by the visitors set up Liberty North. The first touchdown of the game came via a long run by Micah Jo Barnett, who scampered into the end zone. His quickness was on display the entire evening as quarterback Sam Van Dyne was impressed with his teammate in the backfield.
“It is easy to run the ball when you have him running it,” Van Dyne said. “Our offensive line did a good job and it is good to see that we can run the ball like that. It is easy to put away games when you can run it.”
A question mark coming into the game was the play of Liberty North’s offensive line. Four of the five starters on the line were brand new, but Lierman explained how proud he was of their performance against a good team like Lee’s Summit North.
“Talk about drinking water out of a fire hose for those guys this week, they had a lot coming at them,” Lierman said. “They did a pretty good job tonight, it wasn’t perfect. But, I’ll say this, Coach Luellen and Coach Snyder are two of the best in the state.”
The play of the offensive line was evident in Liberty North’s second touchdown, which came in the second quarter. A slow developing play across the middle of the field was the call as the o-line kept Van Dyne safe for as long as possible. Van Dyne threw a rifle across the field to wide receiver Keelan Smith, who caught the ball and scampered 62 yards for the score.
“I just got it Keelan in open space and he broke a tackle, he’s pretty fast,” Van Dyne laughed.
Q2 7:08: LN 14-0 LSNTOUCHDOWN! 62 yard score from Van Dyne to Smith!Gorgeous pitch and catch! All Liberty North so far! pic.twitter.com/rktfzjaeSp— Liam (@liamkeating7) August 27, 2022
Lee’s Summit North struggled to get anything to go, especially in the first half. They had a long run for a touchdown, but it was called back due to holding. It was a play that may have changed the momentum and swung in the Broncos’ favor, but the Eagles were able to keep Lee’s Summit North scoreless at the break.
In the second half, Blake Craig was able to knocked down a 37-yard field goal to give Liberty North a 17-0 lead. Lee’s Summit North was only able to score on their final possession of the game as the pass game was nonexistent, they focused on running the ball.
A familiar face to many Liberty North fans was the quarterback for the Broncos on Friday night. Former Liberty North football and basketball player, Elijah Leonard was the signal caller for the team. He scampered into the end zone for the rushing touchdown with a minute left in the game.
Leonard is still good friends with many players on the roster of Liberty North including Laster who shared that he and his good friend had a meal together on Thursday night. It was a meal of fellowship and laughs prior to the former teammates competing against each other.
“It was a little weird because I have been playing with him since fifth grade,” Laster recalls. “We were having a good time with each other, that’s still our bro. We have known him forever.”
In his first ever game as the head coach, Lierman was able to capture the victory. But, his focus turns to his next assignment, the crosstown rivalry against Liberty. It will be a baptism by fire for the new head coach as he plays two difficult games in the back-to-back games, but he is ready for the challenge.
“I don’t think it will be tough to get them up for that game,” Lierman said. “We have to go across the town to them in that stadium. Coach Frigon will have his guys ready and we are going to have to come back and get better.”
The Eagles travel to Liberty in week two action on Friday, Sept. 2.
