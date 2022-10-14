PECULIAR — Not often does a player on defense make two gigantic plays in a row. On Friday, Oct. 14, Liberty North’s Kaden Durso did just that. His two highlight plays helped the Eagles top Ray-Pec 41-14 on the road.
In the third quarter, Durso dropped back to pass in his usual role as a defensive back. An errant pass by the Panthers went directly into the arms of Durso, who used his speed and agility to find the end zone for the pick six. The Eagles’ defensive touchdown pushed their lead to 31-7.
On the following possession, the defense stood strong as the Panthers were forced to punt. A missed blocking assignment allowed Durso to run unimpeded at the punter. He blocked the punt and the ball landed out of bounds giving the Eagles wonderful field possession. The ensuing drive ended in a short rushing touchdown by running back Hayden Davidson. The Eagles led 38-7 as the atmosphere on the home side was drained by Durso’s key plays.
“I dropped back in coverage and I just jumped up and caught it. It was a bit of a surprise,” Durso laughed when explaining his interception for a touchdown.
After Durso’s touchdown and blocked punt, head coach Andy Lierman made a point to go over to his senior player and say some words of encouragement.
“I challenged him at halftime to execute and he responded,” the coach said. “It just speaks to the relationship that we have with the kids. Not just me, but the entire staff. These kids play hard because they believe in us. We love them and we take care of them.”
It wasn’t all easy for Liberty North. The scoreboard showed a big win, but the Eagles had to battle, especially in the first half. Ray-Pec utilized different packages that made it tough.
“Their scheme in general, the motions and the movement and all the different things,” Lierman said. “We didn’t tackle real well in the first half, we didn’t fill the gaps real well. They made adjustments, we made adjustments and we were able to figure it out.”
Liberty North was able to strike first as quarterback Sam Van Dyne found a streaking Xavier Horn for the long touchdown on third down. Horn caught the pass over the defender and he was gone for the end zone.
“It was on the call sheet and we were just waiting on the right time to throw that route,” Horn explained. “We just had to stick to the plan because we knew that we had that in our back pocket.”
Horn along with Keelan Smith have created one of the most dangerous wide receiver rooms in the state this year. Smith is averaging 69 yards per game while Horn is going for 50 yards per game. Horn and Smith have accounted for 13 of the Eagles’ 15 receiving touchdowns this year.
“Having Keelan and Sam has really helped the passing game grow. We have been able to trust the wide receivers and everybody as a group,” Horn explained.
After Horn’s opening touchdown, the Panthers marched down the field to tie the game at 7-7 with 3 minutes left in the first quarter. The Panthers stopped Liberty North on fourth down the following possession. But, a Cole Young interception gave the Eagles life. MicahJo Barnett rumbled into the end zone for the touchdown to give the Eagles a 14-7 advantage.
Q2 9:48: LN 7-7 RPWhat a response by the Eagles’ defense! Cole Young interception! Eagles take over at their own 29. pic.twitter.com/cnPPGSm07W
“This was a good attention getter, we need adversity. I think that’s important, especially with the playoffs,” Lierman shared. “I don’t think we need to lose by any means, but you want adversity to see how your team responds.”
Ray-Pec tried to score a last minute touchdown in the first half, but the Eagles defense stood strong on fourth down. A short drive later, one of the top kicker’s in the state, Blake Craig lined up and drilled a 52-yard field goal to give Liberty North a 17-7 lead at the halftime break.
The Eagles started with the ball to open the second half. The Van Dyne to Smith connection was drawn up to perfection as they scored from 65 yards to take control of the game. The next two possessions were all Durso as he had his highlight package.
Running back Hayden Davidson ran in for a touchdown in the third quarter and Craig knocked in two field goals to give Liberty North the big time victory.
Next week, Liberty North heads back home to host Lee’s Summit West as they try to close out the regular season with an undefeated record.
