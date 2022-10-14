Liberty North's Hayden Davidson runs in the touchdown against Ray-Pec on Friday, Oct. 14. 

PECULIAR — Not often does a player on defense make two gigantic plays in a row. On Friday, Oct. 14, Liberty North’s Kaden Durso did just that. His two highlight plays helped the Eagles top Ray-Pec 41-14 on the road.

In the third quarter, Durso dropped back to pass in his usual role as a defensive back. An errant pass by the Panthers went directly into the arms of Durso, who used his speed and agility to find the end zone for the pick six. The Eagles’ defensive touchdown pushed their lead to 31-7.

Sports Writer Liam Keating can be reached at sports@mycouriertribune.com, 389-6643 or @myctsports on Twitter.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.