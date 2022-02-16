LIBERTY — Liberty North head football coach, Greg Jones, announced to Twitter that he will be leaving the Eagles and joining the coaching staff of NCAA Division I Oregon Ducks.
“Thank you North Nation for allowing me to be your head football coach for the past five years,” Jones shared on Twitter. “I got to work with some of the best coaches, teachers and administrators while coaching some awesome kids everyday!”
Thank you KC for allowing this bayou boy to call this place home for over 25 years! I have had the privilege to work at several HS in the KC area and I have enjoyed everyone of them. Thank you @PrepsKC @Varsitycombine1 @810varsity for everything! pic.twitter.com/fDL3BXxGT7— Greg Jones, CSCS (@JonesgGreg) February 16, 2022
Jones was the second coach in Liberty North history when he joined in 2017. Jones amassed a record of 39-19 including a Class 6 State runner-up finish in 2021.
Jones will be joining an Oregon staff that has local ties. It was announced in December that Dan Lanning will become the new head coach of Oregon. Lanning grew up in the North Kansas City area and played college football at William Jewell from 2004-2007. Before becoming the Oregon head coach, Lanning was the defensive coordinator for the Georgia Bulldogs as he guided the team to their first national championship in 41 years.
Liberty North shared on Twitter that Jones’ contract has been released immediately.
“This was possible due to us having capable classroom teachers currently on staff to serve us for the remainder of this school year that will provide us with a seamless transition,” Liberty North High School wrote on twitter.
Big news from Coach Jones #WarEagle 🐐🐐🦆🦆 pic.twitter.com/Bvq7ZnSWb7— Liberty North HS (@LNEagleNews) February 16, 2022
A search for a new head coach will begin soon, Liberty North shared. This is a developing story and more details will be released as they become available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.