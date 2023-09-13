Liberty North Football

Liberty North’s Tillman Martin threw for 264 yards and three touchdowns in the win against Rockhurst on Friday, Sept. 8.

 Liam Keating/Courier-Tribune

KANSAS CITY — Liberty North (2-1) shook and moved all evening against Rockhurst (2-1) Friday, Sept. 8. The Eagles topped the Hawklets 35-7 in game that Liberty North controlled from the start. The defense forced turnovers while the offense moved the ball with ease, a complete win for Liberty North.

“It was about as good as we have played for a while. Obviously, this year for sure,” head coach Andy Lierman said. “I don’t want to say flawless because we still had some mistakes, but we were pretty darn close. We played fast and super physical and did everything that we asked.”

