KANSAS CITY — Liberty North (2-1) shook and moved all evening against Rockhurst (2-1) Friday, Sept. 8. The Eagles topped the Hawklets 35-7 in game that Liberty North controlled from the start. The defense forced turnovers while the offense moved the ball with ease, a complete win for Liberty North.
“It was about as good as we have played for a while. Obviously, this year for sure,” head coach Andy Lierman said. “I don’t want to say flawless because we still had some mistakes, but we were pretty darn close. We played fast and super physical and did everything that we asked.”
The passing attack was lethal for Liberty North. Tillman Martin had his best game of the season as he threw for 264 yards on 9-for-10 passing and three touchdowns. He found Jayshawn Ross for the opening score of the game. Tillman threw the perfect pass to Ross, who sprinted up the seam for the 32-yard touchdown.
In the second quarter, the Keelan Smith show began. The Nebraska commit caught seven passes for 205 yards and two touchdowns. Smith caught a 50-yard pass that set the Eagles up into the red zone where Jacorey Love capped off the drive with a 7-yard touchdown.
Smith scored a 68-yard touchdown in the third quarter, dusting the Rockhurst cornerback on third down. Smith caught the ball past the secondary and scampered into the end zone on the far side.
His best highlight of the game came in the fourth quarter. Martin used play action to free up space and he hurled a ball down the middle of the field. Smith rose into the air and caught the ball over two defenders as he landed in the end zone for the 40-yard touchdown. Martin and Smith’s connection has grown and their progression together was evident against Rockhurst.
“Last offseason, Keelan was going to pick up Tillman, he didn’t have his driver’s license, yet. Keelan started to spend time with him and they threw a lot together,” Lierman said. “It is starting to click for those guys. They have really created a relationship together as friends and receiver, quarterback.”
The rushing attack helped balance out the pass game as MicahJo Barnett scored a touchdown along with Love’s score. Barnett rushed for 74 yards on 16 carries. Love added 44 yards on 10 carries for the Eagles.
The defense for Liberty North was solid, too. They gave up just 129 yards of total offense. The Hawklets went 3-for-12 on third down and turned the ball over twice. Both of Liberty North’s takeaways came via interceptions.
Cole Young and Trey Snyder each recorded interceptions in the game. The two secondary athletes are playing their secondary sport as each are committed to playing college baseball. Young has committed to UCM and Snyder to Tennessee, but being duel sport athletes has allowed them to be great for the football team.
“Baseball is such an interesting sport, they have played in high pressure situations. You go 3-for-10 in baseball and you are pretty good so you see failure,” Lierman said. “You don’t lose your mind when something goes bad or adversity strikes. Those guys have that mentality and bring that calmness to our secondary.”
The Eagles will go on the road again and play Park Hill South (1-2) on Friday, Sept. 15. The Panthers opened the year with a win over Rock Bridge, but have lost back-to-back games to Lee’s Summit North and Lee’s Summit West.
