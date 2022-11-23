LIBERTY — The season wasn’t supposed to end this way; it was supposed to end with a trophy. A season full of touchdowns and big plays ended for Liberty North in the Class 6 State Semifinals on Saturday, Nov. 19. Christian Brothers College secured the 46-21 win over the Eagles to advance to the state championship game.

“We just didn’t have our best against them, credit to them. We didn’t play well and they are very good,” Liberty North head coach Andy Lierman said. “This was unprecedented to run the table like that. What a team that we have, we have built something special here at North.”

Sports Writer Liam Keating can be reached at sports@mycouriertribune.com, 389-6643 or @myctsports on Twitter.

