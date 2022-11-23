LIBERTY — The season wasn’t supposed to end this way; it was supposed to end with a trophy. A season full of touchdowns and big plays ended for Liberty North in the Class 6 State Semifinals on Saturday, Nov. 19. Christian Brothers College secured the 46-21 win over the Eagles to advance to the state championship game.
“We just didn’t have our best against them, credit to them. We didn’t play well and they are very good,” Liberty North head coach Andy Lierman said. “This was unprecedented to run the table like that. What a team that we have, we have built something special here at North.”
Liberty North didn’t roll over in the rematch of the 2021 Class 6 State Championship game against the Cadets. The Eagles started well by utilizing one of their best attributes, their secondary. On CBC’s first offensive possession, Cole Young was able to pick off the quarterback and deliver the Eagles a takeaway.
The offense was set up due to the aggressiveness of the defense. Liberty North grabbed the opening touchdown of the game through a 1-yard rushing touchdown from Hayden Davidson.
CBC answered with their own touchdown on the following drive through a 1-yard rush. In the second quarter, Liberty North’s Sam Van Dyne found Joe Hall for a 20-yard passing touchdown to put the Eagles on top. CBC’s Jeremiyah Love answered on the next possession with a 75-yard rushing touchdown. Liberty North’s defense created another highlight play before halftime as Preston Denmark was able to intercept CBC. The Eagles led 14-12 at halftime as the Cadets missed two extra points.
The second half started to get away from the Eagles as CBC adjusted to Liberty North’s defense and scored 34 points. In the third quarter alone, the Cadets scored 20 points. The final touchdown for the Eagles came in the fourth quarter as Van Dyne found Jayshawn Ross for the 58-yard touchdown pass.
A rushing touchdown by the Cadets in the final few minutes iced the game by a final score of 46-21. The Eagles’ undefeated season came to an end in heartbreak. Although the season did not end in the state championship, the legacy left by this team for future generations is a massive takeaway, according to Lierman.
“People expected us to have a big year and we followed through on that. I think the more support we received from the community, the more the kids felt energized and excited,” he said. “We have a culture of winning, not just on the football field. It is winning in the classroom and all the things that we do.”
There were 39 seniors on this roster that gave their all each week. Whether it was in practice or during a game, many of the 39 made an impact. Saturday was the final time that senior Van Dyne would be tossing touchdown passes to senior Xavier Horn.
It was the last opportunity to see great defensive plays from seniors Kaden Durso, Brandon Miller, Javon Smith and Jacob Stockard, just to name a few. Every single senior made their mark this season and that was not lost on Lierman, especially during the first weeks of being the head coach of the team.
“This group of seniors is pretty special to me because when push came to shove, they went to bat for me. I believe that they are a big reason why I am the head coach,” he said. “They definitely left their legacy on this football program. They have left a legacy on me personally; I am forever indebted to those guys.”
Liberty North’s season comes to an end, but memories will last forever from the opening week win against Lee’s Summit North to the slugfest victory against Rockhurst. The driving rain in the district semifinals against Blue Springs South to the victory over cross-town rival Liberty, these are the memories that will last a lifetime. They are the memories that will leave an unceasing legacy of success.
