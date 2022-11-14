LIBERTY — A bit of individual brilliance was all Rock Bridge needed to defeat Liberty North in the Class 4 State Quarterfinal on Saturday, Nov. 12. The Bruins defeated the Eagles 1-0 to advance to the final four. While it's the end of the road for the Eagles' soccer season, they showed fight and commitment throughout the game that featured high winds and freezing temperatures.

The game was open in the first 20 minutes as each team pushed for an opening goal, but neither team produced a quality chance. That changed in the 25th minute when Rock Bridge’s Cooper Allen took the ball on the right wing. He weaved himself through three Liberty North defenders. His final touchdown was outside of the boot to give himself some space 12 yards away from the goal. He fired a low shot toward the far side of the goal and the net rippled for the Bruins as they took a 1-0 lead.

