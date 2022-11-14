LIBERTY — A bit of individual brilliance was all Rock Bridge needed to defeat Liberty North in the Class 4 State Quarterfinal on Saturday, Nov. 12. The Bruins defeated the Eagles 1-0 to advance to the final four. While it's the end of the road for the Eagles' soccer season, they showed fight and commitment throughout the game that featured high winds and freezing temperatures.
The game was open in the first 20 minutes as each team pushed for an opening goal, but neither team produced a quality chance. That changed in the 25th minute when Rock Bridge’s Cooper Allen took the ball on the right wing. He weaved himself through three Liberty North defenders. His final touchdown was outside of the boot to give himself some space 12 yards away from the goal. He fired a low shot toward the far side of the goal and the net rippled for the Bruins as they took a 1-0 lead.
“In the first 10 or 15 minutes, their pace got us a little bit,” Liberty North head coach Art Smith said. “They are a fast, good combining team. We were on our heels a little bit. Then we were able to settle into the game.”
The Eagles did not seem disappointed. Liberty North kept their heads high and kept attacking for an equalizer. Liberty North was more clinical in the attacking third following the goal. Senior Braylen Mays looked strong on the right wing as he attacked up and down the pitch in the first half. He had a few crosses, but nothing substantial came out of them. The Bruins kept their lead into the halftime break.
In the second half, Liberty North was on the front foot completely. They possessed the ball more than Rock Bridge and looked confident. Free kicks were met with five or six Liberty North players crashing near the goalkeeper, trying their hardest to cause disruption. Each time, Rock Bridge’s keeper was up for the test.
“We had to give up the counterattack, but we had probably five or six chances that we have typically put away one of those chances in,” Smith said.
One of the best opportunities for a goal came from Caden Tyler. The senior hit a volley near the top corner of the goal that came from a corner kick. But, the Bruins’ keeper was there to make a save. The second-half clock began to dwindle as the Eagles could not find a goal. Once the clock hit the 80th minute, Rock Bridge stormed the field as they held on to win.
Liberty North fell to the turf with their hands in their faces, heartbroken that their journey came to a close. The Eagles’ fairytale season had come to a close with a final record of 18-6. Liberty North's 18 wins are the most victories they have secured since 2013.
Before the Rock Bridge loss, Liberty North had won seven games in a row. For Smith, this season was full of successes, but Saturday’s result does not tell the full story of this team.
“The seniors put everything that they had into it. This is hard to watch it come to an end,” Smith said. “I don’t think anyone thought tonight it was coming to an end.”
