LEE’S SUMMIT — The Blue Jays came to play in their first game of the season as they performed well in all facets of the game. Liberty (1-0) defeated Lee’s Summit West 30-0 on Friday, Aug. 26.
Head coach Chad Frigon explained that his team’s tenacity and willingness to score the hard way in the first half led to the win. Liberty led only 6-0 at the half-time break as kicker Eli Ozick knocked down two field goals in the second quarter. In the third quarter, the opening score for Liberty was another field goal from Ozick as he pushed the Blue Jays lead to 9-0.
“Eli Ozick is a good weapon for us,” Frigon said. “The way that he helps us with field position and also being able to convert when some of the drives stall.”
Ozick knocked down three field goals as he hit from 22, 35 and 46 yards away. His only miss came from an almost impossible 59 yards away. Not only was he big in scoring points, Ozick was able to flip the field and force the Titans into poor field position. He hit one punt for 43 yards while kicking six touchbacks off of kickoffs.
On Friday night, the special teams were rocking and so was the defense. Liberty only gave up 170 yards of total offense as the secondary for the Blue Jays feasted. The highlight came in the second half as Dane Moberly picked off the Titan’s quarterback for the pick-six.
“The defense did a great job of stopping them and I think they only crossed the 50-yard line twice during the game,” Frigon said.
On offense, Liberty trotted out new quarterback Christian Kuchta into the starting lineup. Kuchta was impressive as he was able to field snaps cleanly along with getting the ball to the open player.
Kuchta found Ricky Ahumaraeze for a 12-yard touchdown pass. Anthony Wenson was the other touchdown scorer as he put up 83 yards on the ground.
“I thought Christian did really well, he managed the game well and converted third downs,” Frigon said. “His stats weren’t flashy, but no turnovers. That is a big part of something that we look for in our game.”
The next game for Liberty is, none other than, the crosstown rivalry against Liberty North.
The game is slated for Friday, Sept. 2 as the community of Liberty will come to the home of the Blue Jays for the clash.
Frigon explained that the game against Liberty North has always been a great way to show the city of Liberty’s love of football and community. As the two team’s battle each other on the field, a familiar face will be staring across from Frigon, a friend and former Blue Jay coach, which will make this game even more interesting.
“Coach Lierman and I have coached together for many years, not only are we friends, I have a lot of respect for him as a coach,” Frigon said. “It shows that when you look at our two programs.”
