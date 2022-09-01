LEE’S SUMMIT — The Blue Jays came to play in their first game of the season as they performed well in all facets of the game. Liberty (1-0) defeated Lee’s Summit West 30-0 on Friday, Aug. 26.

Head coach Chad Frigon explained that his team’s tenacity and willingness to score the hard way in the first half led to the win. Liberty led only 6-0 at the half-time break as kicker Eli Ozick knocked down two field goals in the second quarter. In the third quarter, the opening score for Liberty was another field goal from Ozick as he pushed the Blue Jays lead to 9-0.

