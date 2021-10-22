LIBERTY — Liberty didn’t call a single reverse play in regulation during their win against North Kansas City on Friday, Oct. 22. But, they practiced it over and over all week waiting for the right moment, according to head coach Chad Frigon.
The right moment came on the first play of overtime as quarterback Tyler Lininger handed the ball off to running back Wentric Williams III. Williams looked to be running off of the right tackle, but he flipped it to wide receiver Caden Dennis who ran the opposite direction for the 25-yard touchdown. The reverse touchdown gave Liberty the 20-14 walk-off win.
“I saw blockers in front of me and green grass,” Dennis said. “I just ran.”
Final: Lib 20-14 NKCBall game!!!! A beautiful trick play sees Williams III receive the hand off and he flips it to Caden Dennis who runs it all the way to the end zone!What a win by the Blue Jays! pic.twitter.com/SGHerY2BRc— Liam (@liamkeating7) October 23, 2021
Dennis was explosive not just on the final touchdown play, but on multiple plays that got him open throughout the game. His ability to read the blockers in front of him and hit the open hole was impressive especially for a receiver.
“He had a lot of carries tonight especially on the speed sweep,” Frigon said. “He did a good job spreading the defense horizontally.”
The defense for North Kansas City is considered some of the best in the area and they showed it tonight. The Hornets caused four turnovers and only allowed 240 yards of Liberty offense.
“They are hard to run the ball on,” Frigon said. “They do a lot of good things with their blitzes, disguising them and they have good corners.”
The Hornets were everywhere especially in the box. They never allowed star running back, Williams, to get out and gain extra yardage. Williams finished with only 33 yards on 15 carries.
Two nice passing touchdowns highlighted the offense for Liberty in the second quarter. Lininger went back to pass for the first score and found Anthony Wenson for the short shovel hand off. Wenson went in for the four- yard touchdown.
Lininger’s second touchdown was a beauty to Wenson again. Lininger threw a perfect fade route to the corner of the endzone and Wenson was there to haul it in for the eight-yard touchdwon.
“In the past, when defenses can stop Wentric, we’ve had our trouble,” Frigon said. “I was glad that we got it done tonight.”
Lininger threw for 154 yards on 9 completions during a game that saw zero points from either side in the second half. The stingy defense for the Blue Jays was the main reason for holding the Hornets to no points.
Liberty’s defense stopped the Hornets on multiple fourth downs including a fourth and short in overtime. Liberty was even able to collect an interception and fumble during regulation.
“We have shuffled some guys around and we are getting comfortable and figuring out what our guys strengths are,” Frigon said.
NKC is stopped on 4th down! Any score by Liberty will give them the win! pic.twitter.com/vykAbHyzPp— Liam (@liamkeating7) October 23, 2021
The win against North Kansas City pushes the Blue Jays’ record to 6-3 as they head into the postseason. Liberty will host a home game next Friday as they start their trek to their ultimate goal.
“With a win here, we’ve got a full head of steam heading into the playoffs,” Dennis said. “The goal is a state championship.”
