Liberty outpace Rock Bridge in 52-28 win

LIBERTY — Liberty junior Caden Dennis took the ball 93-yards on the first play of the game and the Blue Jays football team never slowed down in a 52-28 rout of district foe Rock Bridge.
Junior running back Wentric Williams III scored his two of four rushing touchdowns just 14 minutes into the game. Hunter Biesemeyer recovered a fumble on a kickoff after Williams second score to put the Blue Jays up 28-0
The Bruins responded with two Nathan Dent rushing touchdowns late in the first half.
It wouldn’t matter as Williams scored twice more with goal-line rushing touchdowns on the first two Liberty possessions in the third quarter. The Blue Jays traded rushing scores with Rock Bridge as Dent scored from 58 yards and Bryce Jackson from three yards as Liberty led 42-28 heading into the final period.
Liberty senior kicker Alek Rottjakob looked to have finished off the scoring for the Blue Jays with a 41-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter, but sophomore running back Anthony Wenson break free for 46-yard rushing touchdown with under a minute to go.
The Blue Jays (6-0, 5-0 Suburban Gold) will host conference foe Park Hill Friday, Oct. 9 at Liberty High School. The Trojans are 2-4 with 1-3 conference record after losing 21-14 to Liberty North Friday night.
