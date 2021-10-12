Liberty defeated Park Hill 35-32 away from home on Friday, Oct. 8. The Blue Jays started strong by getting out to a 21-0 lead in the second quarter.
Wentric Williams III scored the opening three touchdowns for Liberty. Williams finished the game with 158 yards on the ground on 28 carries including those three trips to the end zone.
“We got out ahead early,” head coach Chad Frigon said. “We are getting closer to playing a complete game.”
The special teams delivered a highlight as well for Liberty. Jack Carbajal returned a Park Hill kickoff 75 yards to the end zone to give the Blue Jays another score before halftime. The Blue Jays would add another field goal as half time expired to go up 28-10.
Quarterback Tyler Lininger was also efficient on the night. He threw for 127 yards on 12 of 17 attempts and a score. His touchdown came from 19 yards out in the fourth quarter to Ricky Ahumaraeze, who finished the game with 108 yards and seven catches.
“We are continuing to be balanced,” Frigon said. “Teams can’t focus on one part of our game that’s a big part of it.”
Park Hill mounted their comeback late in the fourth quarter. They were down 35-18 with 7 minutes to go. The Trojans were able to add a rushing touchdown and a 45-yard passing score in the final minute, just moments after a successful onside recovery by Park Hill.
“For three and half quarters, we definitely didn't finish well,” Frigon said. “They did a good job and we had some mistakes on our part.”
The clock ran out and the Blue Jays survived to earn the win and move to 5-2 on the season.
Liberty’s next game will have them face off against another stiff opponent on Friday, Oct. 15. They will travel to Raymore-Peculiar, ranked 10th in the state.
“We’re both 5-2, both with losses by the same two teams,” Frigon said. “Our kids are excited to go down there and play.”
