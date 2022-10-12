LIBERTY — The Blue Jays faced one of the toughest teams in the state Friday, Oct. 7. Lee’s Summit North came to Liberty and escaped with a 28-6 win. A few mistakes cost the Blue Jays their opportunity to upset the Broncos. One thing that did shine however, was the Blue Jays’ defense, especially in the first half.
Liberty held Lee’s Summit North to zero points in the first 18 minutes of the game. A field goal by Eli Ozick gave the Blue Jays a 3-0 lead before the Broncos scored a rushing touchdown in the second quarter. With 5 seconds left in the half, the Broncos punched in another short rushing touchdown as they led 14-3 at the break.
There was no score in the third quarter for either team, but Lee’s Summit North capitalized from another short yardage situation and ran in for a 3-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter. On the next possession, trailing 21-3, the Blue Jays responded with another Ozick field goal. A solid stop on defense followed for the Blue Jays as the offense came on the field.
The offense marched all the way to the Broncos’ goal line before fumbling the ball. Lee’s Summit North picked up the ball and ran it into the end zone for the 99-yard, scoop-and-score touchdown. The touchdown would have cut the lead to one possession for the Blue Jays, but instead Liberty trailed 28-6. That would ultimately be the final score as the Blue Jays turned the ball over three times in the game.
“They scored four touchdowns on us, but really they were on short fields,” head coach Chad Frigon said. “I was really proud of how our defense played, I thought they played really well.”
The offense was stifled numerous times throughout the contest as the Blue Jays accumulated only 180 total yards. The rush game was shut down by the Broncos’ strong defensive lineman. Top running back Anthony Wenson ran for 56 yards on 15 attempts. But, he was quarterback Christian Kuchta’s favorite target on the night. Wenson caught 11 passes for 96 yards as Kuchta completed only 16 total passes all game.
“We know that we cannot put our defense in those short field situations and that we have to play better football offensively,” Frigon said. “We tried to get Anthony the ball in other ways so it wasn’t just the run that night. Their defense was set up to stop the run.”
The Blue Jays head on the road for the first time in three games.
Liberty will face Lee’s Summit Friday, Oct. 14. This is the second to last game of the regular season for the Blue Jays. This will be a tough test for Liberty as they have played similar opponents. The Tigers have defeated Park Hill in their latest game and Oak Park prior to that.
“We are going to have to go down there and play our football game,” Frigon said. “They have a really good passing attack and they have some really good receivers that are going to give us some issues. We are going to have to play really well.”
The Blue Jays and Tigers kick off at 7 p.m. at Lee’s Summit High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.