Liberty vs Liberty North

Liberty dropped their second game in a row on Friday, Oct. 7 in a defeat to Lee’s Summit North.

 Liam Keating/Courier-Tribune

LIBERTY — The Blue Jays faced one of the toughest teams in the state Friday, Oct. 7. Lee’s Summit North came to Liberty and escaped with a 28-6 win. A few mistakes cost the Blue Jays their opportunity to upset the Broncos. One thing that did shine however, was the Blue Jays’ defense, especially in the first half.

Liberty held Lee’s Summit North to zero points in the first 18 minutes of the game. A field goal by Eli Ozick gave the Blue Jays a 3-0 lead before the Broncos scored a rushing touchdown in the second quarter. With 5 seconds left in the half, the Broncos punched in another short rushing touchdown as they led 14-3 at the break.

Sports Writer Liam Keating can be reached at sports@mycouriertribune.com, 389-6643 or @myctsports on Twitter.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.